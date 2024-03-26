EastEnders spoilers: Denise Fox CAUGHT at the scene of the crime!

Denise Fox plans to go on the run as Keanu's body is unearthed in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Denise Fox has managed to pick herself back up following her breakdown that saw her hospitalised for hallucinations and paranoia.

The salon owner went off the rails trying to deal with the guilt of helping the five other Walford women cover up Keanu Taylor's murder.

Despite talking herself into believing they'd got away with burying Keanu's body under the café floor, Denise is still haunted by the fact that her distinctive 'D' necklace fell off and is lying next to the body.

Her world comes crashing down when a panicky Linda Carter and Suki Panesar reveal that the floor of the café has collapsed and it's only a matter of time before the body is found.

Terrified, Denise hastily packs a bag to go on the run and is caught by Stacey Slater. She persuades Denise not to do anything stupid, saying that they can sneak into the café before the body is discovered and retrieve the necklace.

The pair manage to get their hands on the café keys from Bernie Taylor and they slip inside but they are caught by Denise's husband Jack Branning, who demands to know what they're up to...

Sharon Watts begs Phil Mitchell to look out for their son. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Sharon Watts is trying to get her head round being back in Albert Square and being confronted again by the women's deadly deed that she's been caught up in.

With Phil Mitchell giving her earache about getting access to his son Albie Watts, now he knows the truth of Albie's paternity, it's all getting a bit much.

As things start to get nasty with Phil threatening to take Sharon to court to let him see his son, Sharon is stunned by a horrifying text. She learns that the café floor has caved in and realises that all may soon be lost.

The women gather together, all knowing that their crime is on the verge of being discovered. Fearing it's inevitable that she could end up in jail, Sharon later finds Phil to tell him he can have access to Albie, making him promise to take care of their son.

Yolande Trueman is in shock over the pastor's behaviour. (Image credit: BBC)

Yolande Trueman is in a state about Pastor Clayton's very much unwanted and overly intimate hug. Not knowing what to do, she considers passing it off as mistake but it's clear the Pastor has other things in mind.

When he inappropriately puts his hand on her leg during a meeting, Yolande decides it has to stop now and she confronts the married man about his behaviour.

Rather than admitting what he's done is wrong, the Pastor shocks her by cancelling their plans for a food truck.

Upset that her idea is going to be canned, Yolande opens up to teenager Denzel Danes, who encourages her not to give up on it.

Sonia Fowler and Reiss Colwell learn some upsetting news. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Sonia Fowler makes a devastating discovery after she and partner Reiss Colwell go to their embryo implantation appointment.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.