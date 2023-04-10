EastEnders spoilers: Denise Fox makes a HORRIFYING discovery!

Denise Fox faces a shock revelation from stepdaughter Amy Mitchell in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Denise Fox is worried about her stepdaughter Amy Mitchell when she pulls a sickie from school.

Deciding to stay home to look after her, Denise is unaware that Amy is secretly drinking in her room.

When a tipsy Amy acts out, Denise is taken aback, not knowing why she's being so confrontational.

Chelsea works out straight away that Amy's been on the booze and she tips off a disbelieving Denise.

Searching for proof, Denise finds the evidence and she angrily confronts the teenager. Amy kicks off and blurts out the reason she's acting so out of control...

She knows about Denise's affair with Ravi Gulati!

Will Amy share Denise's dirty little secret with her dad, Denise's husband Jack Branning?

Chelsea Fox is treated to a lavish present from Ravi Gulati! (Image credit: BBC)

Ravi Gulati appears to be completely smitten with Chelsea Fox and he's determined to win her over.

Chelsea has been cautious in her new relationship with Ravi but she can't help but be charmed by him.

After convincing her to attend Nish Panesar's birthday party at Walford East, Ravi decides to really impress her...

When Chelsea opens a posh gift box she's delighted to discover a beautiful designer dress! Bernie Taylor and Felix Baker are overawed by Ravi's thoughtful present.

Feeling like a million dollars, Chelsea gets glammed up for the party and when she arrives at the restaurant, Ravi introduces her as his 'girlfriend'.

Is Ravi really taking their relationship seriously or is he just using her for his own ends?

Suki Panesar learns some upsetting news. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar gets ready for her husband Nish Panesar's birthday party at Walford East, but she's left reeling when she finds out that her son Kheerat Panesar's trial has been brought forward.

Kheerat decided to take the fall for his mum for killing her attacker Ranveer Gulati, lying that he was the one to blame.

What neither of them knows is that Ravi Gulati actually finished off the businessman after Suki whacked Ranveer over the head with a heavy object while he was trying to rape her.

With the trial confirmed, the reality of what Kheerat has done to protect her hits her like a ton of bricks and she's wracked with guilt.

The evening starts to fall apart as Suki and Nish's son Vinny Panesar gets upset after some mean comments from Nish. Vinny storms off home and feeling bad that her son has been belittled by his dad yet again, Suki tries to console him.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.