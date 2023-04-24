EastEnders spoilers: Dying Lola Pearce reveals a touching plan

Lola Pearce wants to do something to celebrate her much loved Pops in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Lola Pearce is finding it increasingly difficult to do things as her brain tumour progresses. She often feels tired and in pain but she refuses to let it stop her making the most of her final months.

With her granddad Billy Mitchell's birthday coming up, she vows to make it a special one for her 'Pops', throwing herself into arranging a surprise party for him at The Vic.

When Billy's partner Honey Mitchell finds out what Lola is planning, she tries to hide her discomfort.

With Lola so ill, Billy has already told Honey that he can't bear to celebrate his birthday, as the tragedy of Lola's final months loom large in his mind.

An oblivious Lola forges ahead with her party plans and Billy is stunned when he walks into the pub to find all his friends and family waiting for him.

Will it all be too much for Billy to take?

Phil Mitchell and Sharon Watts wait to find out if Keanu Taylor will pull through. (Image credit: BBC)

Phil Mitchell finds Keanu Taylor beaten and bloodied and it's clear he's in a very bad way. He calls an ambulance and seeing the commotion, Sharon Watts rushes over.

She's horrified to find Keanu has been left for dead and immediately comes to the conclusion that Ravi Gulati must have attacked him. Wary of Sharon's accusations, Phil isn't convinced he's to blame.

Keanu's family are in bits and his mum Karen Taylor lays into Sharon, insisting Keanu only turned to crime to try and keep up with her swanky lifestyle.

Determined to track down who could have done this to Keanu, Sharon furiously confronts Ravi. As the row escalates, Ravi's dad Nish Panesar finds out what's going on.

He's stunned that the Ravi could put his own freedom at risk by behaving so foolishly. Ravi has only been out of prison a short time and even if Keanu pulls through, Ravi could still be in big trouble.

There's not long to wait before Ravi finds out the consequences of his actions, when the police turn up at Walford East to arrest him.

Is he facing another stretch in prison?

Sonia Fowler is NOT impressed by Reiss Colwell's party plans! (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia Fowler is feeling forgotten about as Reiss goes on and on about his coronation party. Her birthday is the same weekend and she initially assumed he was arranging a party for her!

Matters are not helped when Rocky Cotton makes a big romantic gesture for his fiancee Kathy Beale in front of everyone in the cafe. Although he DOES have a lot of making up to do after Kathy discovered that Rocky had a secret wife!

Confiding in Rocky about how she's feeling, Sonia has food for thought when Rocky points out that she and Reiss need to get to know each other better.

In fact, It's not surprising that Reiss hasn't made birthday plans for Sonia, considering he doesn't even know it's her birthday on Saturday!

Will she tell him the truth?

Linda Carter is not swayed by Alfie Moon's coronation suggestions! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Linda Carter stands firm on her veto of a coronation party at the pub but Alfie Moon is determined to talk her round!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.