EastEnders spoilers: Elaine wants a pre-nuptial agreement - but why?
Airs Wednesday 20 November 2024 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
It's almost time for Elaine Peacock (played by Harriet Thorpe) and George Knight's (Colin Salmon) long-awaited wedding day on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
However, there's nothing like a business-like pre-nuptial agreement to ruin the romantic vibe!
After reflecting on the past, bride-to-be Elaine asks her legal eagle grandson Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) to help her draw-up a pre-nuptial agreement for fiance George to sign on the dotted line.
But how will George react when he finds out about the legal document? Will the wedding still go ahead?
Elsewhere, Martin Fowler (James Bye) is reeling from the DOUBLE baby bombshell dropped by his ex-wife, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton).
Now that the truth is out, Martin demands some answers from Ruby.
Will Martin's wife Stacey (Lacey Turner) stay out of the drama?
Or will her rivalry with former bestie Ruby end up making the situation worse?
Elsewhere, there's more good news for Jean Slater (Gillian Wright).
Last month, Jean was surprised to find out she is entitled to a £12,000 payout from her pension! It finally seemed the Slaters were getting some good luck heading their way and delighted Jean was determined to do the right thing with the money and make it last.
When Jean gets a phone call from an investment company, she talks to an advisor about options for growing her cash pot.
But is this offer just too good to be true? Could Jean live to regret her decision to invest her money?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.