EastEnders spoilers: Elaine wants a pre-nuptial agreement - but why?

How will George react when fiancee Elaine decides to safeguard herself with a pre-nuptial agreement ahead of their wedding day on EastEnders?

It's almost time for Elaine Peacock (played by Harriet Thorpe) and George Knight's (Colin Salmon) long-awaited wedding day on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, there's nothing like a business-like pre-nuptial agreement to ruin the romantic vibe!



After reflecting on the past, bride-to-be Elaine asks her legal eagle grandson Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) to help her draw-up a pre-nuptial agreement for fiance George to sign on the dotted line.



But how will George react when he finds out about the legal document? Will the wedding still go ahead?

How will George react when fiancee Elaine wants him to sign a pre-nuptial agreement on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Martin Fowler (James Bye) is reeling from the DOUBLE baby bombshell dropped by his ex-wife, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton).



Now that the truth is out, Martin demands some answers from Ruby.



Will Martin's wife Stacey (Lacey Turner) stay out of the drama?

Or will her rivalry with former bestie Ruby end up making the situation worse?

Martin and Stacey want answers from recently returned Ruby on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, there's more good news for Jean Slater (Gillian Wright).

Last month, Jean was surprised to find out she is entitled to a £12,000 payout from her pension! It finally seemed the Slaters were getting some good luck heading their way and delighted Jean was determined to do the right thing with the money and make it last.



When Jean gets a phone call from an investment company, she talks to an advisor about options for growing her cash pot.



But is this offer just too good to be true? Could Jean live to regret her decision to invest her money?

Will Jean invest her £12,000 pension payout on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer