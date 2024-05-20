EastEnders spoilers: Ian Beale unearths a terrible secret about Cindy!

Ian Beale makes a heartbreaking discovery in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Ian Beale has always known his reunion with ex-wife Cindy Beale is a precarious one. Although Ian and Cindy found love again after he found her broken and alone in France, her ex George Knight has always been a thorn in Ian's side.

Living practically next door to George and his two girls with Cindy hasn't made things any easier, and Ian's struggled to hide his jealousy of the handsome former boxing champ!

Little does Ian know that his worst fears recently came true when George and Cindy shared a tender kiss. When George's fiancee Elaine Peacock discovered the betrayal, she was conflicted. Although hurt, she's been worried about George's precarious state of mind in the wake of his adoptive mum's death and some shocking family revelations.

With things rocky between her and George, Elaine considered giving him a second chance...

Until she found Cindy helping George out behind the bar just like old times! Fed up with Cindy getting away with everything, Elaine summons Ian to the pub and reveals all about George and Cindy's kiss!

Ravi Gulati wants nothing more to do with dad Nish Panesar. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar wants to give Eve Unwin a lovely birthday but the recent unwelcome appearance of her ex Nish Panesar is on the whole family's mind.

After Nish's revelation that he's dying, the Panesars are divided over whether to let him back into the family fold even with all the terrible things he's done in the past!

With arguments on both sides, they decide to put things to the vote. When Nish arrives and pleads his case, they're all taken aback by his desperation.

Nish's son Ravi Gulati is on Suki's side in insisting that Nish doesn't deserve to be let back in. Ravi finds himself waivering when his children Nugget Gulati and Avani Nandra-Hart beg them to think again.

There's a lot at stake but will another shocking revelation change EVERYONE's mind?

Harvey Monroe makes a new friend Maya Houssain (played by Doctors' star Bharti Patel). (Image credit: BBC)

Harvey Monroe has been feeling lonely and fed up of seeing him so glum, his partner Jean Slater insists the best way to resolve the situation is to make some new friends.

When he accidentally bumps into a woman called Maya, it turns out she needs a cab and he agrees to take her fare.

The pair are soon chatting like old mates after Harvey finds out that Maya is also a massive Tottenham Hotspur fan!

Has Harvey made a new friend?

Peter Beale has strong words for Cindy Beale! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Peter Beale warns mum Cindy Beale that unless she's nicer to mother of his son Lauren Branning, he's going to move out!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.