EastEnders spoilers: Jack Branning makes a shocking decision about his future

Jack Branning makes a touching speech about Denise Fox in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Jack Branning has had a tough time of things recently following his split with wife Denise Fox, as he tries to cope with looking after his kids, including a seriously injured Amy Mitchell.

When Denise finds out that Jack has completely fallen out with eldest daughter Penny Branning for her part in the club crush that injured Amy, she's determined to get them back on track.

Inviting the pair to Denzel Danes' 16th birthday party, Denise hopes that they'll call a truce. Later that evening with the family gathered together, Jack makes a big speech...

Turning to Denise, he tells his wife how grateful he is for everything she's done to support him and his family and in a moving speech he calls her amazing!

It's clear to everyone that Jack is still in love with his wife but can they find a way back to each other or will Denise's secrets drive them apart?

Kat Slater struggles to discipline her son Tommy Moon (Image credit: BBC)

Jay Brown is celebrating his 30th birthday party and he's touched to listen to a specially pre-recorded greeting from his late wife Lola Pearce-Brown, who died from a brain tumour.

There's a lovely moment as he shows the video message to Kat Slater and Phil Mitchell, but the mood is shattered by Kat's son Tommy Moon making a racket.

When Kat tells the teen to pipe down, everyone is shocked by Tommy's vicious response, especially Tommy's ex-stepdad Phil Mitchell.

Kat later tries to talk to her son again about stealing from the cafe and when he makes to storm off, she grabs his arm, leading to frightening consequences...

Bianca Jackson has told dad David Wicks ALL about Reiss Colwell! (Image credit: BBC)

Bianca Jackson has been on a one-woman mission to get the truth out of Reiss Colwell about what really happened to his comatose wife Debbie Colwell!

Although she's bang on the money that Reiss smothered Debbie and let Bianca's sister Sonia Fowler take the blame, everyone thinks butter wouldn't melt with Reiss and Bianca is delusional!

With Bianca's mental health already under scrutiny as Reiss was told by Sonia that she's been suffering from depression, it hasn't taken much for some people close to Bianca to think her theory about Reiss is the product of a mental breakdown.

Now that Bianca has her dad David Wicks in the Square to talk to, will she open up to him?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.