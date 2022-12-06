EastEnders spoilers: Janine Butcher is stunned by Mick bombshell!

Janine Butcher plots to get her own way with Mick Carter.

Janine Butcher discovers that her plot to get rid of Linda Carter may backfire in Friday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Janine Butcher has been in a constant state of paranoia about her intended's ex-wife Linda Carter. After seeing Linda bonding with Mick Carter on numerous occasions, a pregnant Janine is at her wits end over Linda's constant presence.

With Linda still part-owner in the pub, it's been impossible to get rid of her, as Linda has insisted on working behind the bar again in recent months.

Getting pregnant by Mick and arranging to marry him is not enough reassurance for Janine, it seems...

She wants Linda as far away from Mick as possible and she pushes Mick to get a bank loan to buy Linda's half of the pub!

Mick Carter talks to Linda Carter about their business arrangement. (Image credit: BBC)

Despite being reluctant to do as Janine asks, Mick decides to talk to Linda and sound things out.

After having a long chat with her, Mick tells Janine that if he has some concerns. He explains that he's worried that if he takes the pub from Linda it will remove the only thing that's keeping recovering alcoholic Linda on the straight and narrow and it might drive her back to the booze.

Realising that the situation is awkward for all of them, however, Mick has another plan. He knows that he can't continue to work side-by-side with his ex forever.

But Janine is not ready for Mick's bombshell suggestion when he gives her an alternative plan for their future...

Sonia Fowler has had concerns that Dotty Cotton will leave her homeless. (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia Fowler has managed to hold things together throughout Dot Branning's funeral and wake, despite still being in shock over losing her step-grandma.

Now there's added pressure as it's time for the will reading and Sonia's concerned about what it could mean for her future.

Dot's biological granddaughter Dotty Cotton is getting excited, as she assumes that Dot has left the house to her.

Dreaming of selling up and going travelling, she's spared little thought for Sonia, as selling the house would leave her without a home.

Sonia and Dotty get together with Dot's stepson Jack Branning and great nephew Reiss Colwell, as solicitor Kenneth Foskett arrives to go through the documents.

Will Dotty get her wish and will Sonia be homeless or are there some surprises in store?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.