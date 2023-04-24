EastEnders spoilers: Keanu Taylor's lies DESTROY Sharon!

Keanu Taylor is about to destroy Albie's christening with Sharon Watts!

Keanu Taylor leaves Sharon Watts heartbroken with his latest antics in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Keanu Taylor is every inch the proud dad as he prepares for his son Albie's christening. After promising Albie's mum Sharon Watts that he'll put on a lavish do for their lad, a skint Keanu secretly teamed up with criminal Ravi Gulati to make some extra money.

After Keanu's first job for Ravi went well, it seems Ravi is keen on using Keanu again and he tells him that there's big rewards to be had with another job, but the only catch is that it's today!

Not wanting to disappear before the christening, Keanu is conflicted over what to do. But when Albie's godparents Martin Fowler and Zack Hudson hand over an expensive present for the baby, Keanu feels undermined.

As everyone gets ready to go to the church, Keanu slips out to talk to Ravi, who tells him he'll be transporting drugs in white goods.

Confident he can get the job done before the ceremony, Keanu sets out in the van. But when he's delayed he's forced to take the van to the church in order to make it on time.

During the ceremony, Keanu is alarmed when the van alarm starts going off and he has to make his excuses to go outside.

He's horrified to find the police waiting for him and a devastated Sharon looks on as Keanu is arrested for intent to supply!

Alfie Moon tries to cheer up Linda Carter with coronation talk. (Image credit: BBC)

Linda Carter is feeling particularly down as memories of the missing-presumed-dead Mick Carter consume her thoughts.

It's the day of Janine Butcher's sentencing for perverting the course of justice over her and Linda's horror crash.

Spotting that Linda is not herself, Alfie Moon checks up on her. Knowing that Linda is a huge Royal fan, he tries to distract her with talk of the coronation party they're planning at the Vic.

At a loss when despite his best efforts, he can't shake Linda out of her low mood, Alfie confides in Jean Slater.

Knowing how hard it must be for Linda, Jean points out that she's serving a life sentence of her own by having to exist in a world without love of her life Mick.

Jack Branning and Denise Fox's marriage has been torn apart. (Image credit: BBC)

Jack Branning is refusing to budge over letting wife Denise Fox back into his life after finding out that she betrayed him with Ravi Gulati.

After the secrets and lies were revealed, Jack kicked out Denise, who was forced to move back in with her sister Kim Fox.

Frustrated with Denise moping about the house, Kim tells Denise that she needs to take action to get her husband back.

As Jack is about to leave the house with the kids for an Escape Room activity, Denise turns up and invites herself along!

Jack's kids Amy Mitchell and Ricky Mitchell have been missing Denise and they're keen for her to go with them. A reluctant Jack agrees but he ends up having a nice time with Denise and the family.

After a successful day, Amy and Ricky reveal that they want Denise and her young son Raymond to move back in.

Will Jack relent, even if it's just for the sake of the kids?

Jay Brown is desperate to make as many memories as he can with wife Lola Pearce. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Also, Billy Mitchell realises that Jay Brown is struggling to work and spend time with a dying Lola Pearce, so he comes up with a plan to help...

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.