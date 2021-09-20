'EastEnders' spoilers: Keegan Butcher Baker learns the truth from Tiffany!

Keegan Butcher Baker is stunned by Tiffany Butcher Baker's revelation in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:35 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Keegan Butcher Baker is worried for sister Bernadette Taylor, who is rattled after Mick Carter's claims that Rainie Highway is using drugs again. She didn't take the agreement to be Rainie's surrogate lightly and she's wary that the former addict may have gone back to her old ways.

Keegan promises her he'll get to the truth but when he confronts Rainie and her hubby Stuart Highway, things get nasty. His estranged wife Tiffany Butcher-Baker has to step in to get everyone to calm down.

Feeling guilty for pushing things too far, Keegan apologises to the Highways. Rainie insists she has nothing to hide, but says she'll take a drugs test.

With Tiff helping Keegan out with the Rainie problem, Bernie thinks that they make a good team. The observation prompts Tiff to confess to her hubby that she and Vinny Panesar were only pretending to be a couple to annoy him.

Will they get back together?

Sheree Trueman fears she's losing her son. (Image credit: BBC)

Sheree Trueman is still struggling over trying to do what's best for her son Isaac Baptiste. When he tells her that the school have given him the go ahead to start work again, she feels torn.

Meanwhile, the family plan a housewarming party for Isaac and girlfriend Lola Pearce. With everyone fussing round the couple, Sheree feels even more isolated.

Jen Glover offered Whitney Dean an amazing opportunity after her showcase. (Image credit: BBC)

Whitney Dean is on tenterhooks as she waits to find out whether she's been given the gig on the cruise. Ever since Jen Glover tipped her off about the job, she's been excited for the future and a real start to her singing career.

Chelsea Fox and Rocky Cant can see that Whitney is feeling really stressed so the pair try to reassure her that she's got the job in the bag. But are they right?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:00 pm.