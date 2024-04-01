EastEnders spoilers: Killer Linda Carter makes a LIFE-CHANGING decision!

Linda Carter makes a huge decision about her future in tonight's episode of EastEnders at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

As the investigation into Keanu Taylor's death continues, the Walford Six - aka Linda, Sharon Watts, Denise Branning, Suki Panesar, Kathy Cotton and Stacey Branning - are working overtime to ensure their killer secret remains safe.

But Linda is horrified when son Johnny Carter reveals Suki Panesar and Kathy Cotton have come up with a plan of what to do with the meat thermometer she used to stab Keanu.

Hearing about Suki and Kathy's plot sends Linda into panic mode, but Johnny vows to sort things out and ensure Sharon Watts gets released from the police station.

In despair, Linda heads to the Vic barrel store and starts downing the drink until she's found by George Knight who offers her comfort.

His support prompts Linda to realise what she's got to do and she summons her co-conspirators to The Vic...

Suki Panesar and Kathy Cotton fill Denise Branning in on their revised plan. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, the rest of The Six inform a horrified Denise Branning what they're going to do with the murder weapon.

But their private conversation is interrupted by Phil Mitchell. Has he heard too much?

Harvey Monroe swipes Jade Masood's pill box to prove Jean Slater's innocence. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Harvey Monroe is determined to get justice for Jean Slater after Dean Wicks accused her of tampering with Jade Masood's medication.

Knowing his partner is innocent, Harvey goes to visit Jade and swipes her pill box.

He confronts Dean, who cleverly twists the narrative and continues to blame Harvey and Jean for his daughter's health woes.

But as the men face off in the Square, their heated row is witnessed by Stacey and Linda.

Evil Eddie Knight issues George with a chilling threat. (Image credit: BBC)

As George prepares to testify at Eddie Knight's trial, Cindy Beale tries to convince him to speak to Gloria Knight.

The angry landlord showed his birth mum the door after realising she was still being manipulated by Eddie, and refuses to have anything more to do with Gloria.

Later on, George is summoned to the Boxing Den by Eddie who tries to convince him not to testify against him.

But the mood shifts when George tells Eddie that Gloria encouraged him to speak up against him in court - and his dad issues a chilling threat.

The party is over for Denzel Danes when Yolande Trueman arrives home. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Yolande Trueman turns to Honey and Billy Mitchell for comfort after feeling pushed out of her own charity plans.

Denzel Danes encourages Yolande to attend prayer group, so he and best mate Nugget Gulati can entertain a group of girls at Number 20.

Denzel and Nugget get their friendship back on track as Denzel lies to him about getting rid of his steroids.

But the lads' plans for the evening are cut short when Yolande suddenly arrives home.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.