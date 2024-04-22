EastEnders spoilers: Lexi and Stevie join forces to EXPOSE Nadine's BABY LIE!

Lexi Pearce recruits Stevie Mitchell in her mission to expose Nadine.

Lexi Pearce joins forces with Stevie Mitchell to OUT con artist Nadine Keller in Wednesday’s episode of EastEnders at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Nadine stunned Jay Brown last month when she returned to Walford and announced she was expecting his baby.

Viewers now know that Nadine’s pregnancy is all a sham, and wily Lexi is also convinced Nadine is up to no good.

The youngster knows she can’t prove her theories alone, so decides to enlist the help of her great-great-grandfather, Stevie – who has come to the Square hoping to reconcile with his estranged son, Billy Mitchell.

Stevie's own suspicions mount when he confronts Nadine. (Image credit: BBC)

Still reeling from their run-in the previous day, Billy shows Stevie the door when he turns up announced.

Both Lexi and Honey Mitchell try and encourage Billy to hear his elderly father out, but he doesn’t want to know.

Lexi reckons Stevie could be a useful person to know though, and wants him to help her prove to Jay that Nadine’s taking him for a ride.

The unlikely duo head over to 29B, and Stevie puts pressure on Nadine to have a DNA test that will determine her baby definitely belongs to Jay.

Fearing her secret is about to be exposed, Nadine tries to stay in control of the situation. But her cagey behaviour doesn’t go unnoticed by Stevie, who decides to investigate further...

Chelsea Fox orders Yolande Trueman to back off. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Yolande Trueman is going full steam ahead with her plans to baptise Jordan Atkins – much to the annoyance of Chelsea Fox.

Unaware Yolande is using the baptism to distract herself from the trauma of being assaulted by Pastor Clayton, Chelsea loses her patience and tells her to stop interfering.

Quickly regretting her outburst, Chelsea is talked round to the idea of the baptism by Denise Fox and Patrick Trueman and makes amends with a delighted Yolande.

Later on, Chelsea bumps into the Pastor and innocently informs him about the baptism.

He deliberately overrides Yolande’s plans and invites Chelsea to the community centre so they can discuss the service in private.

Could Chelsea be in danger from the handsy holy man?

Whitney is devastated over losing Britney. (Image credit: BBC)

Across the Square, Whitney Dean is in bits over social service’s decision to remove Britney Wainwright from her care.

The authorities swooped in after realising Whitney had been claiming she’d legally fostered Britney, when in fact she’d paid the teen’s mum, Keeley to take her.

Knowing how much Britney means to Whit, Bianca Jackson and Zack Hudson work together to track her down.

Keeley meets the pair at Walford East, but Bianca aggravates the situation by making a snide dig about Keeley's poor parenting.

Has she scuppered Whitney's chances of ever getting Britney back?

Bianca and her big mouth make the situation even worse for Whitney. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm