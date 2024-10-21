EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter's Halloween horror!

Linda Carter waits to discover her fate after Nish Panesar has a revelation in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings)

Linda Carter has mixed feelings about Halloween since losing her beloved husband Mick Carter.

When the couple were together they both loved to dress up for the event and always made a big deal of it when they were running the Queen Vic together.

It's the second year that Linda has had to face the fright night fun without Mick, who went missing and was presumed drowned at Christmas in 2022.

Last year was particularly hard for Linda when her hated rapist Dean Wicks made a shock appearance, after years away from the Square.

Linda Carter saved Sharon Watts' life on her wedding day when she stabbed a raging Keanu Taylor. (Image credit: BBC)

Now Dean is banged up in prison for murdering Keanu Taylor, a crime he was fitted up for by Linda and her fellow co-conspirators in Keanu's death.

Things aren't promising to be any easier for this year's Halloween celebrations.

Pub landlady Elaine Peacock encourages everyone to get dressed up for Halloween in The Vic but trouble is brewing...

Nish Panesar knows the truth about what happened on that fateful Christmas night and all of The Six are in jeopardy.

When Denise Fox turns up at the Vic looking grim-faced, Linda is worried. She tells Linda that she needs to talk to her about Nish as they could have big problems.

Nish Panesar has a showdown with The Six in the Queen Vic. (Image credit: BBC)

Nish has a decision to make now he knows the truth about The Six...

The dying man is confronted by his granddaughter Avani Nandra-Hart, who has some difficult questions for him.

In what almost seems like a re-run of that fateful Christmas night, The Six gather in the pub after closing.

Nish heads there to meet him, as he has something momentous to tell them... but what has he got to say this time?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.