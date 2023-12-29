EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter's world DESTROYED as her secret is revealed

Linda Carter's secrets are about to come to light in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

The fallout of the Christmas Day murder has been haunting The Six ever since they disposed of Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) body after Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) stabbed him to death to stop him from killing her best friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

And with Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) still in hospital after being attacked by Denise Fox (Diane Parish) to stop him hurting Suki, the six Walford women have been trying to stick to their cover-up story.

After hiding Keanu's corpse in the remains of Kathy's cafe, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), Linda, Sharon, Denise and Kathy all agreed to stick to a fake story and blame the whole thing on Keanu, pretending he'd done a runner. But now work has started on the burnt-out cafe where they hid the body, and their secret is threatening to be revealed at any moment.

With Linda struggling with her alcohol addiction, it seems she could be the one to reveal their deadly secret at any drunken moment... and things are only set to get worse as an entirely different secret is also threatening to be unearthed.

Secrets from Christmas Day are close to being exposed. (Image credit: BBC)

After finding out that little Annie is her half sister, Lauren bursts into The Vic and demands to know why Linda didn’t tell her that Annie is Max's daughter.

The news that Lauren knows the truth is set to hit Linda like a sledge hammer, and soon her world is threatening to unravel as the thought of Max discovering the news becomes too much for the already fragile mum.

With Lauren piling on the pressure, oblivious that who is Annie's dad is only one of the million things Linda has been trying to keep under wraps, could this be the straw that breaks the camel's back? Could drunken Linda reveal everything that happened on Christmas Day and get her, Sharon, Suki, Stacey, Denise and Kathy sent to prison?

Lauren now knows about Annie, but will she tell Max? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Elaine over-steps in her protection of Linda as she rallies around her daughter, and Gina convinces Peter to help Jay train for the London Marathon.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.