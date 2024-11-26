EastEnders spoilers: Linda hits the booze with devastating consequences

As Christmas approaches, Linda Carter (played by Kellie Bright) will surely be thinking about her late husband, Mick, on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Mick was presumed drowned-at-sea on Christmas Day 2022, after saving Linda during a showdown with his then vengeful second wife, Janine Butcher.



Recovering alcoholic Linda has since relapsed and starting drinking again this year.



Particularly in the aftermath of the SHOCK events at the Vic last Christmas Day, when Linda fatefully stabbed Keanu Taylor, to protect her bestie, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean)...



The women of Walford aka "The Six" later covered-up their crime...



On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, Linda's good friend, Alfie Moon (Shane Ritchie), is concerned when he sees the pub landlady downing a large glass of wine in the Vic.



Is everything alright with Linda?



How will she react if Alfie challenges her about her drinking?

Alfie is worried about Linda's drinking on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

What is it with Sharon and the Mitchell men?



Sharon is keeping it in the family as things heat-up between her and ex-husband Phil's cousin, Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian).



Sharon and Teddy meet-up for a date night.



Unfortunately, things don't go as planned and Sharon asks Teddy to leave...



Meanwhile, Teddy's ex-wife, Nicola (Laura Doddington), is clearly not happy to see his relationship with Sharon take shape.



Does Sharon need to watch her back because of love rival Nicola?

Sharon and Teddy's date night does not go as planned on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders - Sharon & Nicola Meet | 13th November 2024 - YouTube Watch On

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer