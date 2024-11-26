EastEnders spoilers: Linda hits the booze with devastating consequences
Airs Thursday 5 December 2024 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
As Christmas approaches, Linda Carter (played by Kellie Bright) will surely be thinking about her late husband, Mick, on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Mick was presumed drowned-at-sea on Christmas Day 2022, after saving Linda during a showdown with his then vengeful second wife, Janine Butcher.
Recovering alcoholic Linda has since relapsed and starting drinking again this year.
Particularly in the aftermath of the SHOCK events at the Vic last Christmas Day, when Linda fatefully stabbed Keanu Taylor, to protect her bestie, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean)...
The women of Walford aka "The Six" later covered-up their crime...
On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, Linda's good friend, Alfie Moon (Shane Ritchie), is concerned when he sees the pub landlady downing a large glass of wine in the Vic.
Is everything alright with Linda?
How will she react if Alfie challenges her about her drinking?
What is it with Sharon and the Mitchell men?
Sharon is keeping it in the family as things heat-up between her and ex-husband Phil's cousin, Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian).
Sharon and Teddy meet-up for a date night.
Unfortunately, things don't go as planned and Sharon asks Teddy to leave...
Meanwhile, Teddy's ex-wife, Nicola (Laura Doddington), is clearly not happy to see his relationship with Sharon take shape.
Does Sharon need to watch her back because of love rival Nicola?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.