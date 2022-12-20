EastEnders spoilers: Mick Carter bombshell aftermath!

Mick Carter's shock Christmas Day drama makes a lasting mark in Albert Square in the Boxing Day episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mick Carter was rocked by a bombshell on Christmas Day after secrets and lies were revealed. All of Janine Butcher's evil schemes were teetering on the edge of being revealed.

In the summer, Janine Butcher paid Jada Lennox to stitch up Linda Carter! (Image credit: BBC)

Sharon Watts turned up with Jada Lennox, who Janine once paid to frame Mick's ex-wife, recovering alcoholic Linda Carter.

Earlier in the year, a jealous Janine convinced Jada to plant booze in the house where Linda was living so that social services would find out and take away her daughter Annie Carter.

Meanwhile, Janine's daughter Scarlett Butcher was keeping the terrible secret that Janine also framed Linda for the car crash that saw her almost losing her children for good.

Alfie Moon was responsible for Phil's cash going missing! (Image credit: BBC)

The Carter households' traumatic day was not the only Christmas fireworks...

Alfie Moon and Kat Slater were left in a tricky situation after Phil Mitchell found out EXACTLY what had been going on while he was hiding out abroad.

Kat had welcomed Aflie into her home — partly for the sake of their boys. But in true Alfie style, a bit of fun and games where Alfie challenged the kids to guess the combination to Phil Mitchell's safe had dire consequences.

When he was randomly held hostage by a gunman who had just robbed a building society, the armed criminal forced him to open the safe and took £30,000 of Phil's money!

The Albert Square residents have had a shocking Christmas! (Image credit: BBC)

After the dramatic events of Christmas Day, the fallout finally begins. But what will it mean for those involved and will the whole truth come out?

EastEnders continues on Tuesday, December 27 at 7.30 pm.