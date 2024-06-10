EastEnders spoilers: Phil Mitchell knows the truth about Keanu's murder?

Phil Mitchell is stunned when the penny drops about who killed Keanu Taylor in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Phil Mitchell is feeling abandoned on Father's Day as he's not spending time with any of his kids!

Daughter Louise Mitchell is in Portugal with Phil's granddaughter Peggy and his son Ben Mitchell is banged up in prison for fraud in the States.

Any hope Phil had of spending time with his young son Raymond is dashed when his mum Denise Fox announces she's taking Raymond to the Fox household to do christening prep for her grandson Jordan.

Albie enjoys a kickabout with real dad Phil Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

When Phil finds out that son-in-law Callum Highway has a planned video call with Ben from prison, he's hurt that he wasn't invited to join in.

Having no shortage of kids scattered around the Square, Phil heads over to see Sharon Watts to ask if he can spend some time with their little boy, Albie.

The young tot doesn't yet know that Phil's his biological dad, as Sharon thought that Keanu Taylor was Albie's real father until a DNA test proved otherwise.

Feeling awkward about Phil's request, Sharon shares her worries but Phil talks her into it and Sharon later feels touched when she can see father and son bonding over a kickabout.

Phil Mitchell is stunned by news from Callum Highway. (Image credit: BBC)

Wanting to do right by Phil, Sharon talks Callum into letting Phil join in on Ben's video call.

She soon regrets approaching copper Callum, however, when he asks awkward questions about Keanu and his supposed killer Dean Wicks, who was wrongly fitted up for the murder.

When Phil later pops over to speak to Sharon, he's suspicious after spotting an incriminating text from Linda Carter on Sharon's phone.

Realising that Sharon hasn't been telling the truth about who really killed Keanu, he demands she spill the beans.

Meanwhile, Callum has also clocked that something isn't quite right with the Dean killer story, especially when alcoholic Linda makes an unwise comment. After arriving at Phil's house for the prison call from Ben, a troubled Callum shares some details about his earlier conversation with Sharon.

Phil knows that Sharon is lying to him and he's determined to get her to 'fess up...

Howie Danes has been struggling to reconnect with his son. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Howie Danes tries to bond with son Denzel Danes on a dads-and-sons day out for Father's Day.

EastEnders continues on BBC Two due to football on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.