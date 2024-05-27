EastEnders spoilers: Priya Nandra-Hart threatens to destroy Vinny!

Priya Nandra-Hart is determined to get to the truth!

Priya Nandra-Hart threatens to destroy Vinny and Suki Panesar's plan in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings)

Priya Nandra-Hart is keeping a wary eye on the Panesar family after the return of Nish Panesar.

When Priya arrived in the Square with his granddaughter Avani Nandra-Hart, Nish welcomed her into the family, despite resistance from the rest of the clan.

With Vinny Panesar and Suki Panesar trying to keep under wraps their plot to get what's theirs from a dying Nish, games are being played.

After Priya finds out that everyone barring her has been invited to a family get-together, she is fuming and determined not to be left out!

Gate-crashing the meal, Priya demands to know why she wasn't invited, frustrating her ex Ravi Gulati, who just wants a chance to get close to his dying dad.

He begs her not to cause trouble but she's soon cosying up to Nish, who is gratified by the attention.

Ravi tells Priya to put a stop to her games and she hits back that they are all trying to manipulate Nish!

Reiss Colwell refuses to go back on his demands! (Image credit: BBC)

Reiss Colwell has been pushed as far as he can take it with partner Sonia Fowler's disruptive sister Bianca Jackson!

He's had to suffer under her jibes ever since she arrived in Albert Square and was introduced to him but his patience will only stretch so far.

When a drunk Bianca was particularly cruel and hurtful, Reiss snapped and told Sonia that he wanted Bianca out of their house.

Always the peacemaker, Sonia tries to talk Reiss round but he refuses to back down.

With tension in the air, something shocking occurs that could change everything...

Junior Knight agrees to George Knight's plan. (Image credit: BBC)

Junior Knight has reluctantly settled in Albert Square to be near to his half-sisters Anna Knight and Gina Knight, but he can't quite find it in himself to offer an olive branch to his dad George Knight.

After many years of estrangement - Junior blamed George for walking out on him and his mum and being an absent father - it's going to be a long road for the pair to repair the hurt of the past.

When George found out that Junior desperately needed an investor in a big business project, he offered his help, promising to stay as a silent partner if he agreed to go in with him.

Finding it a challenge to accept his dad's help, Junior turned him down but when he faces an uncertain future he agrees to George's offer.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.