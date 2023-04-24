EastEnders spoilers: Ravi Gulati takes DEADLY revenge on Keanu

Ravi Gulati is out for blood after he suspects Keanu Taylor's betrayal in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ravi Gulati is on edge after entrusting Keanu Taylor with a dangerous job, transporting illegal drugs for his big underworld bosses.

He assumes things have gone to plan until he discovers some alarming news from Keanu's mum Karen Taylor. She's going out of her mind with worry, as Keanu was arrested in possession of the van right in the middle of his son Albie's christening!

When Ravi overhears Karen begging Keanu's on-off lover Sharon Watts to get him a solicitor, he realises that the plan has gone terribly wrong...

In the police station, Keanu is being questioned by DS Barnes, who offers to go easy on him if he rats out his big bosses.

When Keanu turns up in the pub, Ravi intercepts him and demands to know if he grassed them up. Although Keanu insists he kept his mouth shut, Ravi is suspicious.

After making a mysterious phone call the ex-con and killer goes after Keanu with revenge in mind...

Is it the end of the road for Keanu?

Linda Carter gets devastating news. (Image credit: BBC)

Linda Carter is struggling with her emotions, knowing that archenemy Janine Butcher, who pretty much caused her beloved Mick Carter's death, is up in court for sentencing.

Charged with perverting the course of justice after lying about a car crash Janine and Linda were involved in, the ex-con is looking at jail time,

But the question is, how long?

When Linda gets a call to update her, she's shocked by Janine's sentence. Alfie Moon does his best to console Linda as her grief over losing Mick threatens to overwhelm her.

Alfie's crestfallen when Linda insists that she's not going ahead with a coronation party at The Vic, as she can't bear to celebrate without Mick by her side.

Sonia Fowler gets her wires crossed with Reiss Colwell! (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia Fowler is thrilled when boyfriend Reiss Colwell starts planning a big party, assuming he wants to treat her like royalty on her birthday.

Swooning over the romantic gesture, Sonia tells Kathy Beale that no one has made her feel so special in a very long time!

However, it's not long before poor Sonia realises she's made a big mistake when Reiss starts the party planning.

It soon clicks that he's not planning a celebration for her, he's arranging a bash for the coronation!

Ben Mitchell wants to help out Jay Brown. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Ben Mitchell makes Jay Brown a generous offers, as he and Billy Mitchell team up to help him spend as much time as he can with dying wife Lola Pearce.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.