EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Watts HORROR after killer discovery!

Sharon Watts returns to Albert Square to a sinister revelation in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sharon Watts has been AWOL from Albert Square for MONTHS after fleeing Walford following the horrific events at Christmas that saw her fiancé Keanu Taylor stabbed and buried under the cafe floor.

Flying out to Australia to be with her friend Michelle Fowler, who was having a major operation, Sharon has managed to lie low but now she's back and things are about to be blown wide open...

When Sharon walks into The Vic, a hungover Linda Carter is shocked to see her friend. As they talk things over, Linda reveals she's terrified that Sharon hates her for stabbing Keanu with the meat thermometer, even though she was trying to stop Keanu from assaulting her.

When Sharon finds out that the murder weapon has gone missing, she is horrified, let alone discovering that Linda's son Johnny Carter now knows the whole terrible truth.

After Sharon calls a crisis meeting, the murder weapon is unexpectedly found and Sharon insists she'll take care of getting rid of it.

Meanwhile, over in the café, the floor caves in…

Yolande Trueman is terrified as things take a dark turn with Pastor Clayton. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Yolande Trueman is under pressure trying to take care of teenager Denzel Danes on her own. With his dad Howie Danes working on the cruise ship and Yolande's husband Patrick Trueman abroad, Denzel has been slowly going off the rails.

Not only is she coping with a difficult Denzel and his fitness obsession, Yolande's also been having trouble at church.

Her close relationship with the married Pastor Clayton has been the subject of lurid gossip and she's fallen out with her friend Agatha, who has accused her of leading him on!

After clashing with Denzel yet again and being upset by Agatha, Yolande is down in the dumps. After some advice from the Pastor and a much-needed chat with Patrick over a video call, Yolande is buoyed and she makes amends with Agatha.

On a roll, Yolande shares an idea for a food truck with Pastor Clayton, who thinks it's an excellent idea. But things take a dark turn when he moves in to hug her and gets a bit too tactile.

A horrified Yolande is frozen in fear…

Harvey Monroe has concerns after Jean Slater's confrontation with Dean Wicks. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Harvey Monroe is worried about partner Jean Slater, who seems to have had a turn after a run in with Dean Wicks over Dean's ill daughter Jade Green.

With Jean escaping to Devon to spend a few weeks with Freddie Slater's mum Little Mo, Harvey sets up an Easter egg hunt for the kids. Talking to Eve Unwin, Harvey reveals that he concerned about Jean, who is bipolar and has had severe psychotic breaks in the past.

Knowing that Jean's been worried about Jade's deteriorating health after her recent lung transplant, Harvey takes it upon himself to keep an eye on her. He bribes Jean's granddaughter Lily Slater to invite Jade round to the house and feels reassured that she seems to be on the mend.

When Dean freaks out about Jade hanging out at the Slaters, however, Harvey's suspicions are raised and he wonders why Dean is so keen to keep Jade away from him.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.