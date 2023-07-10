EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Watts RESCUES Lisa Fowler!

Sharon Watts tries to keep Lisa Fowler on side in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sharon Watts feel terrible for Lisa Fowler, despite the lies she's been spinning to Keanu Taylor and Phil Mitchell.

When she finds her in a bad situation, she takes pity on her and offers to help her out. Sharon's fiance Keanu, father to Lisa's granddaughter Peggy Taylor, can't believe that Sharon would have any dealings with Lisa after the recent shock revelations.

After seeing messages on Lisa's phone from gambling sites, Sharon later spots her coming out of the bookies.

Taking Lisa to one side, she confronts her about her gambling addiction. When Lisa opens up to Sharon, she vows to sort things and approaches Phil, begging him to give Lisa a chance.

Keanu is still stewing about Lisa lies and he's determined to get proper access to his daughter.

When Lisa makes a concession and offers him regular video calls, will it be enough to placate him?

Kathy Beale pours her heart out to Elaine Peacock. (Image credit: BBC)

Rocky Cotton and Kathy Beale's wedding day should have been a beautiful affair but the fly in the ointment was an unplanned appearance by Rocky's former wife Jo Cotton!

After she turned up at the Register Office, it was clear she was out for revenge on her ex and it seems her plan finally came together...

Will Rocky and Kathy be able to weather the storm?

Martin Fowler is impressed by Stacey Slater's strength. (Image credit: BBC)

Martin Fowler and Stacey Slater steel themselves for another family conference with the Branning family.

As their young daughter Lily Slater's pregnancy progresses, there are things to sort out between the two families and Lily's babyfather Ricky Mitchell.

Realising how hard Stacey has fought for Lily and her baby's future, Martin is in awe of her resilience.

Seeing how much Martin cares for Stacey, Even Unwin encourages Stacey to give things another go with her ex.

A lot of water has gone under the bridge since their break up four years ago, and Stacey's not sure she wants to go back there.

Can Eve convince her otherwise?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.