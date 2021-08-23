'EastEnders' spoilers: Shirley Carter makes an explosive threat!

Shirley Carter and Mick Carter want to find out the truth about Tina's disappearance.

Shirley Carter is determined to clear Tina Carter's name in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Shirley Carter has been rocked by Gray Atkins' bombshell claim that he saw her missing sister Tina Carter on a bus. With her son Mick Carter equally anxious to find Tina following her disappearance at the beginning of the year, the pair confront Gray to find out everything he knows.

A sly Gray tells Shirley and Mick that he can't be completely sure it was Tina but it certainly seemed that way.

Consumed by hope and desperation to have her sister home, Shirley tells Mick that she's going to make sure Tina gets off the hook for the accusation that she viciously attacked Ian Beale.

She insists that Sharon Watts and Phil Mitchell will go down for trying to kill Ian Beale unless they confess to the police exactly what happened!

Suki Panesar helps Honey Mitchell get ready for their evening together. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar is frustrated by daughter Ash Panesar interrupting her cosy meal with Honey Mitchell. But she's taken aback when Ash reveals that she's failed her performance review at work and blames Suki for previously threatening her manager!

To placate Ash, Suki insists that she's going to expand her property empire and buy Ash a GP's surgery to work in.

Ash, however, is even more enraged by Suki's flippant attitude and she has a go at her mum. She only calms down after Honey intervenes and helps Ash see another viewpoint.

Later, Honey and Suki get dolled up for the Pride of Walford Awards, as Honey has been nominated for a prize. But will the evening go to plan?

Zack Hudson struggles with his guilt over Nancy Carter. (Image credit: BBC)

Sharon Watts finds out that Peter Beale is considering buying the Argee Bhajee to expand the business. She passes on the news to brother Zack Hudson, encouraging him to pitch to Peter to go into business with him.

Zack's chat with Peter doesn't go too well when he's forced to admit he doesn't have any real money to invest. After explaining to Nancy Carter that Peter fobbed him off, Nancy suggests they go into business together instead as she has come into some cash.

Can Zack get over his guilt – for being involved in the car accident that put her in hospital – to accept her offer?

Also, Sheree Trueman takes matters into her own hands to get son Isaac Baptiste out of Walford. Meanwhile, Kat Moon tells her disappointed son Tommy Moon that she can't take in his foster kid friend Scarlett.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7:35 pm.