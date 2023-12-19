EastEnders spoilers: Sonia Fowler makes MORE baby plans with Reiss!

Sonia Fowler and Reiss Colwell have been through the mill over their IVF.

Sonia Fowler and Reiss Colwell are nervous about the next stage in their journey to become a family in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings)

Sonia Fowler and Reiss Colwell have had an agonising few months after deciding on IVF to help them get pregnant.

A low sperm count for Reiss meant that they've had to go down the fertility treatment route and harvest Sonia's eggs.

Sonia and Reiss were forced to pay for the round of IVF after they were told they'd be at the back of a very long waiting list because Sonia already has a daughter.

The next step on their road to parenthood is an embryo transfer, and with the date getting ever nearer it seems their dream will soon be realised.

The killer could be in danger... (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem)

The nightmare scenario at The Queen Vic on Christmas Day has left those involved reeling, along with the rest of the Square.

As the locals try to come to terms with what's happened, one Walford resident overhears something she shouldn't...

Unable to resist the gossip, she's soon spreading it about.

Could it have far reaching consequences for Suki Panesar, Kathy Cotton, Linda Carter, Denise Fox, Stacey Slater and Sharon Watts?

Elaine Peacock makes a shocking discovery after returning from their Christmas break. (Image credit: BBC)

Elaine Peacock is all loved up after her romantic mini-break with fiance George Knight.

She was whisked off for a luxury stay after George hurriedly made a last minute booking, feeling guilty about not treating her enough over Christmas.

Having been out of the Square since Christmas Day, she's been completely in the dark over what's happened at The Queen Vic and the deadly events that occurred with the Walford Six in attendance!

When she returns home and discovers the truth about what's gone on in her beloved pub she's horrified!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Friday at 7:30 pm.