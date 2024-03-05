EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater CAUGHT as she silences Denise!

Stacey Slater is on a mission to silence Denise Fox and is discovered in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Slater is feeling under pressure from Linda Carter's son Johnny Carter, who is concerned about Denise Fox blabbing Linda's murder secret to her family.

After suffering a psychotic break brought on by her horror over the six women's dark secret that a murdered Keanu Taylor is buried under the cafe floor, Denise was sectioned.

Bowing to Johnny's demands, Stacey asks to see Denise, intending to convince her to return home where she and the other women can keep an eye on her.

In hospital, Denise reveals that she's stopped seeing hallucinations of Keanu, but she wants to stay put. A frustrated Stacey tries to talk Denise into coming back home, claiming she needs her loved ones around her.

Denise's husband Jack Branning walks in and is stunned to see Stacey. He demands to know why she's secretly come to see Denise.

Is the murder secret about to be blown?

Eddie Knight goes to court but will George turn up? (Image credit: BBC)

George Knight is torn apart by adoptive dad Eddie Knight's ultimatum after he refused to give a character statement in Eddie's upcoming murder trial for the killing of George's birth father Henry Kofi Asari.

When George discovered the horrific truth, he wanted nothing more to do with Eddie or his adoptive mum Gloria Knight but a manipulative Eddie suggested if he comes good for him in court, he'll give George contact details for his birth mother.

After talking things through with fiancee Elaine Peacock, George is no closer to resolving his dilemma. As desperate as he is to find his real mum, he can't stomach supporting Eddie.

Wanting to help with his pain, Elaine asks Johnny Carter what the legal implications will be for George if he gives a statement lying that Eddie is of good character.

George finally finds a surprising confidante in Elaine's daughter Linda Carter, and he makes a decision, heading to court for the trial.

In court, Gloria seems strangely distracted by a mysterious woman who takes a seat in the crowd as George approaches the stand...

Could she be George's real mum?

Suki Panesar and Vinny Panesar are keen for Eve Unwin to move in. (Image credit: BBC)

Eve Unwin's head is in a spin after partner Suki Panesar asked her to move in with her in the Panesar family home.

The pair have been living apart ever since Stacey Slater kicked Suki out of the Slater house following a massive argument.

With Suki's ex Nish Panesar now kicked out of the house by his family after trying to strangle her, Suki's been relieved to be back home, but she's missing Eve desperately.

Eve finds herself confiding in Penny Branning about Suki's request she move in with her, explaining she fears living with Suki's family would be a disaster.

Penny gives Eve food for thought and she finally talks to Suki about her fears.

Can they resolve this hitch in their relationship?

Jean Slater has offered her services to Jade Green. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Jean Slater has agreed to help Jade Green with her charity auction but is struggling to find donations until Pastor Clayton and Yolande Trueman step in to help out.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.