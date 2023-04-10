EastEnders spoilers: Suki Panesar makes a SINISTER discovery!

Suki Panesar is alarmed to find a memory stick hidden in her house in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Suki Panesar has been trying to keep a lid on her emotions ever since finding out that her son Kheerat Panesar's trial for murder has been brought forward.

With reality setting in that Kheerat is about to be banged up for a very long time for killing Ranveer Gulati, Suki is awash with guilt.

Kheerat turned himself in for the murder in order to save Suki from arrest, as she was the one who clobbered Ranveer over the head with a heavy object after he tried to rape her.

Although Kheerat was determined to take the rap, the real murderer has kept his secret... Ravi Gulati finished off Ranveer and had his body disposed of!

At home, Suki makes a shocking discovery when she finds a hidden memory stick. It contains footage of her attacking Ranveer.

Terrified that there's evidence of the attack, Suki immediately suspects her controlling husband Nish Panesar of hiding the footage. She's sure that if she steps out of line, he'll use the footage as blackmail to keep her under a tight rein.

Later, Suki goes to retrieve the memory stick, but it's missing! A grim-faced Nish reveals that he has it in his possession...

Amy Mitchell has a run in with Nugget Gulati. (Image credit: BBC)

Amy Mitchell continues to spiral out of control after finding out about her step-mum Denise Fox's affair with Ravi Gulati.

With everything out in the open after Denise dropped her bombshell confession on hubby Jack Branning, their household is falling apart.

Feeling like she should shoulder the burden of blame for outing the revelations, Amy is suffering. Matters aren't helped when she has run in with Ravi's son Nugget Gulati.

Needing someone to confide in, she turns to Denise's daughter Chelsea Fox, who has always been there for her in the past.

Instead of helping Amy through her panic, Chelsea lashes out at the teen, furious that she knew about Ravi and Denise and didn't say anything. Chelsea is doubly devastated as she's been dating Ravi and fallen for all his lies.

With nowhere left to turn, Amy can't take it any more and in her fear and frustration she trashes her bedroom, smashing a mirror.

Will Amy be tempted to self harm again?

Sharon Watts gives Zack Hudson some surprising news. (Image credit: BBC)

Sharon Watts thinks Phil Mitchell's idea to host a community boxing match in the new boxing gym is great idea.

Despite harbouring doubts, her brother Zack Hudson is persuaded to sign up and learns he'll be fighting Phil's son Ben Mitchell.

When Sharon reveals that Zack will need to take a blood test as part of the standard medical for the match to check for transmittable diseases, he panics.

Still keeping his HIV diagnosis a secret from his nearest and dearest, he's terrified that his secret will be revealed.

Kim Fox gets some worrying news. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Kim Fox gets a letter about her impending court case for the car crash involving her stepson Denzel Danes and Howie Danes finds out the real reason behind the crash.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.