EastEnders spoilers: Suki Panesar plots the ultimate REVENGE on Nish!

Suki Panesar vows to find out what Nish Panesar did to Eve Unwin!

Suki Panesar vows to do what it takes to rid herself of Nish Panesar in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Suki Panesar was heartbroken after her plan to run away with love of her life Eve Unwin was left in tatters. Suki and Eve were ecstatic after deciding to start a new life together, far away from Suki's controlling husband Nish Panesar.

After arranging to meet up in secret at the tube station, Suki was devastated when Eve didn't turn up and she received a strange text saying she had changed her mind and left the Square without her.

Knowing in her heart that Eve's actions didn't add up, Suki tried to convince Eve's best mate Stacey Slater that something bad had happened to her.

Unconvinced by Suki's explosive claim, Stacey revealed that she'd told Eve countless times she'd be better off without Suki's complications, suggesting that she wasn't surprised that Eve had left.

Suki Panesar is alarmed after a sinister revelation from Stacey Slater (Image credit: BBC)

When Stacey gets flowers from 'Eve' at the bap van, she's confused, and Suki is convinced that her lost love didn't send them.

Now even more worried that Eve may have met a grisly end, she manages to get into Nish's laptop to search for evidence that he has taken Eve out.

It doesn't take long to find out that Nish sent the flowers in Eve's name and with horror, she realises that he knows all about their affair.

Fearing for Eve's safety, she shares her findings with Stacey, who is now really worried that Suki's claims could be true.

An unsuspecting Nish is under the impression that Eve is dead, after asking son Ravi Gulati to kill her, not knowing that Ravi had a change of heart and told Eve to leave and never return.

Now that Suki KNOWS Nish found out about her secret relationship with Eve, the thought that he could have killed her tips her over the edge.

With a grim look on her face, Suki sets off to put a plan in motion to take him out...

Are Nish's days numbered?

Denise Fox confronts Jack Branning over their marriage breakdown. (Image credit: BBC)

Denise Fox is feeling miserable after her falling out with husband Jack Branning. Not wanting to give up on their marriage, Denise vows to make things better and she sets her mind on talking things through.

Meanwhile, Jack wakes up full of regret after the events of the previous night and, feeling sorry for himself, he lashes out at daughter Amy Mitchell and son Ricky Branning.

When Denise confronts Jack, she's stunned by a shock revelation. Although she tries to get her head around it, any further talks are brought to a halt when they're interrupted by Denise's son Raymond.

Billy Mitchell is struggling with out Lola Pearce-Brown. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Billy Mitchell is feeling miserable at the prospect of celebrating Christmas without his beloved great granddaughter Lola Pearce Brown and he sets up a market pitch with Alfie Moon to distract himself.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm due to Sports Personality of the Year airing on BBC1 on Tuesday.