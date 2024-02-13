EastEnders spoilers: TRAGEDY as Denise Fox goes MISSING!

Denise Fox causes panic when she flees the house in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Denise Fox's mental health is spiralling ever since her distinctive 'D' necklace ended up buried under the floor of the cafe alongside the murdered Keanu Taylor's body!

In an escalation of her troubles, Denise has been 'seeing' the ghost of the dead Keanu Taylor and fears he's back from the dead to confront her.

When her stepson Ricky Branning hears her talking to herself, he's' really alarmed, telling sister Amy Mitchell that they need to do something.

Amy knows that Denise is in a bad place but is still desperate not to rock Denise's marriage to their dad Jack Branning any further. She tells a sceptical Ricky that everything will be fine if an exhausted Denise gets some sleep.

Things take a terrifying turn, however, when she has a manic episode and flees the house. Stacey Slater finds her hiding in a bush and she gets her back inside, where Yolande Trueman and Pastor Clayton try and calm her.

With Denise's family around her, Stacey reveals that she's sure Denise has all the signs of psychosis. She makes it clear that her only hope is to get professional help.

But Denise has other plans in mind as she pays another visit to the only person SHE thinks can help her...

Her incarcerated killer ex Lucas Johnson!

Cindy Beale rushes to be by George Knight's side. (Image credit: BBC)

Ian Beale is worried when he discovers that partner Cindy Beale is back in Albert Square after cutting her trip short and has completely failed to tell him!

Instead, she's gone straight round to see ex-husband George Knight, who left her an anguished phone message after finding out more distressing revelations about his real parents and his upbringing.

George opens up to Cindy about everything he's been told and the awful details of adoptive dad Eddie Knight's upcoming court case.

Concerned for her ex, Cindy tells him that she will always be there for him if he needs her.

But who will be her priority... George or Ian?

Nugget Gulati and Avani Nandra-Hart make friends with Jade Green. (Image credit: BBC)

Dean Wicks is horrified when he finds out that daughter Jade Green has been wandering around Albert Square in the cold!

It's not been long since cystic fibrosis sufferer Jade had a lung transplant and he's terrified that things could wrong.

Meanwhile, a caring Jean Slater is keen to help her friend Shabnam Masood's daughter settle into the Square and she encourages teenagers Nugget Gulati and Avani Nandra-Hart to make friends with her.

When Dean gets in after being out all day he's surprised to find Jade entertaining her new mates.

Is it a good sign that she's settling in?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.