EastEnders spoilers: Vinny Panesar is in BIG trouble

Vinny Panesar has something to ask his father.

Vinny Panesar takes on a new role that could lead him into a bad place in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Vinny Panesar tells dad Nish Panesar that he wants to be more hands on with the family business.

Nish has always put him second best, not trusting him to make the right decision.

But with big brother Kheerat Panesar now banged up in prison, Vinny feels it's time he had a family promotion.

Whether Nish feels the same remains to be seen...

Harvey Monroe is wary of Nish Panesar. (Image credit: BBC)

Despite his doubts, Nish agrees to let Vinny in on his dealings and gives him a job.

It soon becomes clear, however that they have VERY different ways of doing things.

Will nice guy Vinny be forced into taking up his criminal dad's violent and uncompromising ways?

After Harvey Monroe enraging Nish by humiliating him in front of everyone, could Nish be using Vinny to deal out some rough justice?

Phil Mitchell faces his biggest challenge yet? (Image credit: BBC)

Phil Mitchell has been caught up in a shocking incident after Kat Slater and Tommy Moon were abducted.

The pair were bundled into the back of a van and driven at speed out of the Square.

With Phil's latest dangerous dealings as he tries to keep out Keeble, it's brought trouble to everyone in the family.

Keeble has been hell bent on taking revenge on the Mitchells for her dad's murder at the hands of Eric Mitchell years before and will stop at nothing to get what she wants!

Has the hard man of Walford been able to sort things out or has he been beaten at last?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.