EastEnders spoilers: Why are the Mitchell family so angry with Grant?
Airs Monday 24 February 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
The Mitchell family is reeling from the terrible turn of events involving Phil Mitchell (played by Steve McFadden) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Many of Phil's nearest and dearest had no idea how far his mental health had deteriorated since before Christmas.
During last week's 40th Anniversary episodes of the BBC soap, Phil's brother Grant (Ross Kemp) and friends, Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), desperately confronted Phil over at The Arches, where he had hit rock bottom...
As the drama continues, there's tension between Nigel and Grant after what happened.
Other members of the Mitchell family have plenty of questions for irritated Grant.
Can the tough guy keep his temper under control as he continues to face intense scrutiny and criticism over his actions...
The residents of Albert Square have been left shell-shocked after the explosive events during the wedding day celebrations of Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) and his bride, Honey (Emma Barton).
They struggle to come to terms with the aftermath of the disaster at the Vic...
Meanwhile, there's a glimmer of happiness and hope for Denise Fox (Diane Parish).
After months of being caught between two men, ex-husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and bad boy lover Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), Denise has finally made up her mind!
WHO did viewers choose for Denise ahead of the 40th Anniversary LIVE episode?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
EastEnders dropped from BBC iPlayer — here's why the soap is missing
EastEnders star Steve McFadden on Phil Mitchell’s tragic 40th anniversary twist