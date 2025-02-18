EastEnders spoilers: Why are the Mitchell family so angry with Grant?

Grant finds himself in the firing line in the aftermath of what happened to his troubled brother Phil on EastEnders...

The Mitchell family is reeling from the terrible turn of events involving Phil Mitchell (played by Steve McFadden) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Many of Phil's nearest and dearest had no idea how far his mental health had deteriorated since before Christmas.



During last week's 40th Anniversary episodes of the BBC soap, Phil's brother Grant (Ross Kemp) and friends, Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), desperately confronted Phil over at The Arches, where he had hit rock bottom...



As the drama continues, there's tension between Nigel and Grant after what happened.



Other members of the Mitchell family have plenty of questions for irritated Grant.



Can the tough guy keep his temper under control as he continues to face intense scrutiny and criticism over his actions...

Are long-time friends Nigel and Grant heading for a fallout on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Phil hit rock bottom during the 40th Anniversary episodes of EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

The residents of Albert Square have been left shell-shocked after the explosive events during the wedding day celebrations of Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) and his bride, Honey (Emma Barton).



They struggle to come to terms with the aftermath of the disaster at the Vic...



Meanwhile, there's a glimmer of happiness and hope for Denise Fox (Diane Parish).



After months of being caught between two men, ex-husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and bad boy lover Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), Denise has finally made up her mind!



WHO did viewers choose for Denise ahead of the 40th Anniversary LIVE episode?

WHO does Denise choose? Jack or Ravi? Find out during the LIVE episode of EastEnders on Thursday 20 February! (Image credit: BBC)

Eastenders Love Triangle: Will Denise Be With Jack or Ravi? | This Morning - YouTube Watch On

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer