EastEnders spoilers: Will Alfie Moon be Kat's Prince Charming?

Alfie Moon begs Sharon Watts to let him have his way over the panto casting.

Alfie Moon makes a bid to be Kat Slater's romantic lead in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Alfie Moon is getting very excited over the panto auditions, as he sees it as a ruse to win back lost love Kat Slater!

After Sharon Watts agreed to sponsor the panto, they arranged a time for the auditions. With Alfie bagging the role of the prince in Snow White, he's determined to get Kat to play opposite him as the princess.

Kat, however, is not really in the mood to be playing dress up with Alfie and she fails to turn up for the audition.

When her son Tommy Moon puts pressure on Kat to go, she gives in to his emotional blackmail and agrees to try out for the show. But Kat's delay could cost her as Honey Mitchell has auditioned for the star role and she wows everyone with her performance!

After Kat finally arrives to do her star turn, it seems Alfie's plan is about to fall apart. He makes an impassioned plea to Sharon to agree to give Kat the role but Sharon puts her foot down...

She insists that Honey is by far and away the best person to play the princess and she's getting the role!

Sonia Fowler worries about Dotty Cotton's inheritance plans following the funeral. (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia Fowler is relieved that her grandma Dot Branning's funeral is out of the way. Both the funeral and the wake were touching and heartfelt and full of love and good memories of Dot but it's been a huge strain on her.

After the surprise arrival of Dot's great nephew Reiss Colwell, who's revelation as a relative was completely out of the blue, Sonia was pleased that Reiss has stuck around.

In fact, the pair have got on so well that she asks him to stay in Walford and support her when Dot's will is read.

Sonia explains that as Dot's step-granddaughter, she's not sure how much provision Dot has made for her. The worry is that although she's living in Dot's house, the property will go to Dot's late son Nick Cotton's daughter Dotty Cotton.

Dotty doesn't have the best track record of thinking about other and if she inherits the house, Sonia is concerned that she'll make her homeless.

Ben Mitchell was devastated after Lola Pearce's terrible diagnosis. (Image credit: BBC)

Ben Mitchell has been in pieces ever since Lola Pearce was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour. As the mother of his daughter Lexi Pearce and a good and true friend, Ben can't bear the thought of losing her.

Although Lola's consultant at the hospital delivered the bad news that nothing could be done for her, Ben was determined to find someway out of the nightmare they're all facing.

Vowing to raise the cash to get Lola the best treatment possible, he's arranged for her to talk to a brain tumour specialist.

With Lola due to see the specialist very soon, Ben is in an upbeat mood, insisting on being positive about getting Lola treatment.

His husband Callum Highway fears that Ben is pinning too much hope on Lola's appointment and despite Ben's confident mood, Callum is more cautious, still fearing the worst.

Also, Janine Butcher's had enough of Linda Carter's constant presence in the Queen Vic and has a demand for Mick Carter.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Friday at 7:30 pm.