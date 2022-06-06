EastEnders spoilers: Zack Hudson gets close to Sam Mitchell!

Zack Hudson finds a shoulder to cry on after a falling out with Nancy Carter in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Zack Hudson has been doing his best to keep things going with girlfriend Nancy Carter, even though she's been on a short fuse over her mum Linda Carter's troubles.

Noticing that Nancy is being less than loving towards Zack, Sharon Watts warns her brother that he shouldn't let her treat him so badly.

Sharon's words touch a nerve and Zack gets angry, storming off instead of talking things through with her. It's clear that Nancy's attitude towards is starting to try even his patience but he doesn't want to admit it.

Sam Mitchell bonds with Zack Hudson over their troubles. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Sam Mitchell is still on a wind up with Sharon Watts and goads her about getting emotionally involved with ex Phil Mitchell behind his girlfriend Kat Slater's back.

When Sam threatens to tell Kat what's been going on between her and Phil, Sharon's having none of it! She keeps her cool and warns her that Kat will have no interest in what she's got to say.

Feeling on the outer yet again and unappreciated by Phil's current squeeze and his ex, Sam drowns her sorrows in the club.

An equally miserable Zack joins her for a drink. But is it a good idea?

Kheerat Panesar is taken aback by uncle Ranveer's suggestion. (Image credit: BBC)

Kheerat Panesar suggests to Stacey Slater that they go out for a coffee. But their impromptu date is interrupted when Kheerat's uncle Ranveer appears in the Square.

Surprised by his visit, Kheerat stumbles his way through a meeting. But he's taken aback when Ranveer changes the subject to Kheerat's love life!

Ranveer says it's about time that Kheerat found himself a wife and Kheerat's mum Suki Panesar seems in agreement.

Fed up that his mum taking Ranveer's side and his family's endless meddling, Kheerat slinks out to see Stacey.

Could this have an impact on their fledgling relationship?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.