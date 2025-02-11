Emmerdale spoilers: A&E med student Jacob panics as the casualties flood in… Where is his mum Leyla?

Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher is on the front line at the hospital in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Medical student Jacob Gallagher is about to experience the worst shift of his life.

In A&E it's bedlam as the emergency services arrive with gurney after gurney of casualties who've been pulled from the crash and the freezing lake disaster.

The limo sinking into the frozen lake (Image credit: ITV)

As the inexperienced student rallies with his medical colleagues, Jacob's aghast to recognise every single one of the patients.

The paramedics rush in with a casualty who needs urgent attention (Image credit: ITV)

Knowing his mum Leyla was in one of the crashed limos, he's desperate to lay eyes on her among the casualties.

Will he find her? Has she been injured in the crash?

Jacob Gallagher is horrified to recognise each and every one of the casualties from the lake disaster. Is his mum Leyla among the patients as the med student's horrific shift plays out? (Image credit: ITV)

