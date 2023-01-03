Emmerdale spoilers: A mother's horror… Amy Wyatt fears for Kyle
Airs Wednesday 11th January 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Amy Wyatt is in bits as her son speaks out in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for full listings).
Amy Wyatt, Moira Dingle and the rest of the killer cover-up crew have done all they can to protect Kyle.
But the little boy wants to tell the truth.
At the police station, he reaffirms that it was he who shot Al Chapman, not his daddy Cain Dingle, who's been jailed for the crime.
Amy's heart breaks as she watches Kyle repeat his confession. The lad has no idea that it's not going to be as easy as just telling the truth. Cain may well stay in jail, and his mums and uncles may end up incarcerated too. And as for Kyle, well, accident or not, there are going to be consequences.
At Butler's Moira's on a knife's edge as she rakes over Caleb's hand in the turn of events, knowing that her husband Cain is furious over his brother's intervention. Was Caleb right to tell his nephew Kyle he could get his dad out of prison?
Moira's relieved to hear Cain wants to speak to her. Has her husband forgiven her for going against his wishes by accepting Caleb's help?
Already stressed to the max about his nephew's situation, Mack's soon got another issue to deal with when Sarah returns home with news that pregnant Chloe has collapsed and been taken to hospital.
Trying to mask his panic about his babymumma, Mack doesn't know where to look when he, his fiancee Charity and Sarah pay Chloe a visit.
Snatching a moment alone with Chloe, he vows to do all he can to help her from now on.
At Smithy Rhona tries to make amends with stepdaughter April by throwing her a surprise 80s-themed party. Will it do the trick?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
