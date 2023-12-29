Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron and Mack's CRIME SPREE continues!

Emmerdale is something of a crime hotspot and in today's episode (ITV1, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Aaron Dingle and Mackenzie Boyd join the ranks of village criminals!

The pair have embarked on a car-stealing enterprise, and with their first job having been a success, Mack's got a plan to be more daring and steal a more expensive car next time.

Aaron spots a business contact of Kim's having car trouble. He agrees to leave his motor in the village to be fixed and the pair watch as Cain drives it round to the garage.

The same afternoon, Mack's trying to use the tractor with Moira when it won't start. He feigns ignorance, and Moira phones Cain for help.

Down in the village, Aaron's watching and as soon as Cain leaves the garage, he's ready to break in to nick the car.

Aaron's plan goes wrong, though, when he opens the garage and discovers the car with its bonnet open and its wheels off!

It's a race against time to get the car ready to drive away. He warns Mack to keep Cain up at Butlers for as long as possible, but as soon as the tractor is fixed, Cain's keen to get away.

Mack types a message to Aaron, warning him Cain is on his way back, but before he can send it, his phone dies.

With the car ready to go at the garage, Aaron gets into the driver's seat and... nothing! It won't start.

Frustrated, he jumps out again and is soon working under the bonnet to get it going.

He's unaware Cain's on his way back.

Will Aaron be caught in the act?

Elsewhere Pollard bravely admits his fears about his future with Parkinson's to his friend Rodney.

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV