Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron Dingle makes a HEARTBREAKING discovery
Airs Monday 18th March 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle receives terrible news in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
With Chas Dingle having found out that her triple-negative breast cancer was caused by a faulty gene, she's made sure Aaron, Cain and Caleb get tested.
Now, the results are in and Aaron finds out he's been as unlucky as his mum and gran Faith, who died from breast cancer.
At Butler's Moira's beside herself when Cain learns he's tested negative for BRCA2. He's off the hook – and his kids are too.
But Cain's left feeling guilty that he's OK while his sister – who's just had a double mastectomy – is having to suffer so much.
At Mill, the good news continues as Caleb learns he's in the clear as well meaning he and Ruby's son Nicky will be fine too.
But upstairs, in the flat, it's a different story for poor Aaron who's alone when he opens his envelope and reads the test result.
Later, Chas is thrilled as she learns all the good news and takes it as read when Aaron tells her he's in the clear.
Seeing how much it means to his mum Aaron is grimly determined to protect her from the sad truth of the matter. Will he confide is secret in anyone or suffer in silence?
Elsewhere in the wake of Paddy's kiss with Chas, upset Mandy offloads to Belle.
Can the beautician move past the mistake and stay on track with her soulmate Pads?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!