Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron Dingle makes a HEARTBREAKING discovery

Aaron learns he's tested positive for the faulty gene which has caused his mum Chas' cancer.

Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle receives terrible news in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Chas Dingle having found out that her triple-negative breast cancer was caused by a faulty gene, she's made sure Aaron, Cain and Caleb get tested.

Now, the results are in and Aaron finds out he's been as unlucky as his mum and gran Faith, who died from breast cancer.

Cain's mum Faith died from breast cancer and passed on the faulty gene, which caused the disease, to her daughter Chas. (Image credit: ITV)

At Butler's Moira's beside herself when Cain learns he's tested negative for BRCA2. He's off the hook – and his kids are too.

But Cain's left feeling guilty that he's OK while his sister – who's just had a double mastectomy – is having to suffer so much.

Moira's thrilled to hear Cain's in the clear but he feels riddled with guilt to have escaped while his sister Chas suffers. (Image credit: ITV)

At Mill, the good news continues as Caleb learns he's in the clear as well meaning he and Ruby's son Nicky will be fine too.

Caleb learns he hasn't got the BRCA2 gene either which means his son Nicky is in the clear as well. (Image credit: ITV)

But upstairs, in the flat, it's a different story for poor Aaron who's alone when he opens his envelope and reads the test result.

Aaron's test for the gene is positive – but he later tells his mum Chas he's negative just like her brothers (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Chas is thrilled as she learns all the good news and takes it as read when Aaron tells her he's in the clear.

Seeing how much it means to his mum Aaron is grimly determined to protect her from the sad truth of the matter. Will he confide is secret in anyone or suffer in silence?

Elsewhere in the wake of Paddy's kiss with Chas, upset Mandy offloads to Belle.

Mandy offloads her relationship woes on Belle (Image credit: ITV)

Can the beautician move past the mistake and stay on track with her soulmate Pads?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.