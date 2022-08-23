Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia Spencer leaves the Dales for good?
By Grace Morris published
Airs Tuesday 30th August 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Could Emmerdale's Amelia Spencer be leaving the village forever in Tuesday's episode? (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
After asking her new boyfriend Noah Dingle to run away with her to London, Amelia is heartbroken when he refuses her offer.
Despite this, Amelia is determined to continue with the plan, but can Noah convince her to stay?
Amelia's dad, Dan panics when Charles Anderson tells him that he overheard Amelia's plans to run away and he's devastated that she's already done a runner when a bus pulls away from the village. Has the teen run away for good?
Ethan Anderson and Marcus Dean invite Nate Robinson and Naomi Walters to a barbecue and the pair agree to go.
Naomi's long-lost father Charles puts her name forward for work at the café, while Manpreet Sharma is dreading having to attend a barbecue that Naomi will be at after being persuaded by Charles to go.
At the barbecue, Naomi is irritated when Charles interferes in her relationship with Nate and he's hurt when Naomi tells him that it's too late for his fatherly advice.
With Manpreet and Naomi's feud still going strong, things take a turn for the worse when Manpreet takes a stand against Naomi.
Meanwhile, Chas Dingle and Al Chapman's scandalous affair is back on when Al hands her two burner phones, which leaves Chas feeling very guilty.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
