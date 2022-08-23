Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia Spencer leaves the Dales for good?

Amelia is leaving, but will Noah go too?

Could Emmerdale's Amelia Spencer be leaving the village forever in Tuesday's episode? (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

After asking her new boyfriend Noah Dingle to run away with her to London, Amelia is heartbroken when he refuses her offer.

Despite this, Amelia is determined to continue with the plan, but can Noah convince her to stay?

Amelia's dad, Dan panics when Charles Anderson tells him that he overheard Amelia's plans to run away and he's devastated that she's already done a runner when a bus pulls away from the village. Has the teen run away for good?

Can Dan stop his daughter from leaving the village? (Image credit: ITV)

Ethan Anderson and Marcus Dean invite Nate Robinson and Naomi Walters to a barbecue and the pair agree to go.

Naomi's long-lost father Charles puts her name forward for work at the café, while Manpreet Sharma is dreading having to attend a barbecue that Naomi will be at after being persuaded by Charles to go.

There is awkwardness at the BBQ. (Image credit: ITV)

At the barbecue, Naomi is irritated when Charles interferes in her relationship with Nate and he's hurt when Naomi tells him that it's too late for his fatherly advice.

With Manpreet and Naomi's feud still going strong, things take a turn for the worse when Manpreet takes a stand against Naomi.

Manpreet and Naomi clash. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Chas Dingle and Al Chapman's scandalous affair is back on when Al hands her two burner phones, which leaves Chas feeling very guilty.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.