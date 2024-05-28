Emmerdale spoilers: Amy Barton is terrified in the wake of the HOP horror

Amy Barton is terrified about what will become of her husband Matty

Emmerdale's Amy Barton is terrified for Matty in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Amy Barton left work early, leaving her husband Matty to deal with Samson Dingle's irritating friend Josh she didn't think much of it.

Samson's friend Josh wouldn't stop flirting with waitress Amy despite knowing she's married to Matty, the bar's manager (Image credit: ITV)

But while she was supping in the Woolpack, a nightmare was unfolding for Matty who found himself being blamed for a crime he didn't commit when Josh shoved Samson on to him.

Matty, who's trans, was clearing away cutlery when the incident happened and had been getting grief from transphobic Josh all night.

Matty was targeted by Samson's transphobic friend Josh. (Image credit: ITV)

But Samson fell on to the knife he was holding and when Josh took stock of what had happened he was quick to make out Matty had lunged at them with his 'weapon'.

As the police wade in to investigate will they uncover the truth? That Josh was at fault? Will Samson speak up for his cousin?

Matty has been accused of a crime he didn't commit. (Image credit: ITV)

And who will the Dingles and the Bartons believe? Where will Cain stand on the matter seeing as he's Samson's uncle and Matty's stepdad?

Will Cain Dingle believe his stepson Matty is guilty of harming his nephew Samson?

