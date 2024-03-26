Emmerdale spoilers: Amy Wyatt's WILD hen do LAID BARE

The girls gather to celebrate Amy's hen do.

Emmerdale's Amy Wyatt celebrates her hen do in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With their wedding looming it's time for Amy Wyatt and Matty Barton to celebrate the last days of their single lives!

At The Hide, Amy's loved ones, Victoria, Kerry, Moira and Amelia get together for some girly fun.

But Vic is miffed when ex-cruise ship entertainer Kerry not only arrives wearing her Cher costume – but reveals she's hired a bevvy of 'butlers in the buff' for the night!

Kerry's hired some 'butlers in the buff' (Image credit: ITV)

The girls are having fun but Vic's cross that Kerry's taken over (Image credit: ITV)

Bride-to-be Amy celebrates one of her last nights of freedom (Image credit: ITV)

It's meant to be Amy's night but will her crazy mum Kerry take over the limelight?

And will Amy find out her mother still hasn't paid the bills for the big day?

Over at Butler's Farm, it's a far more sombre affair as emotional Matty sinks some beers with Mack, Ryan and Nate.

Matty is emotional about what lies ahead. (Image credit: ITV)

Will the couple get their dream day?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.