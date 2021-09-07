'Emmerdale' spoilers: April Windsor subjected to more online torment

Emmerdale's April is targeted by the trolls once again in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Life is getting really unbearable for April Windsor who's become the target for a bunch of online bullies.

The teen's ordeal has been going on for weeks and weeks, and has seen her in tears and leaning on Cathy Hope for support.

But despite the fact Cathy has pretended to be a good friend to April, little does the schoolgirl realise that her confidant is actually the one who started the online bullying in the first place.

As another wave of mean messages engulfs April, she warns Cathy to keep her distance in case the same thing starts happening to her. She's worried that Cathy associating herself with her means she will be targeted by the troll too - not realising that Cathy IS the troll.

Will Cathy finally do the right thing and come clean about what she has been up to? Or is she going to carry on playing the role of a concerned friend?

April is bombarded with another wave of bullying messages. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, the aftermath of the siege continues… but who is safe and who might have ended up in the hospital?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays (see our TV Guide for full listings).