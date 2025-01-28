Emmerdale spoilers: April Windsor's heartbreaking story is told in a tragic special episode

April Windsor's tragic tale of her time on the streets plays out

Emmerdale's April Windsor's tragic tale is told in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When April Windsor went missing on Christmas Day last year, her family's world fell apart.

There was no note, no clues, no leads, no nothing to explain where she had gone and why.

Though things had been difficult for the teenager, who was going through a tough and confused time emotionally, her dad Marlon hadn't realised how just bad April was feeling.

April had been going off the rails before she ran away. (Image credit: ITV)

But April's sudden disappearance put Marlon firmly in the picture.

Since then, Marlon has been a man possessed, unable to do anything but search for his beloved daughter.

Marlon has been in hell since his daughter vanished and has done nothing but search for her day and night (Image credit: ITV)

Though the villagers piled in to help, nothing has worked. There's been no legitimate news on the teen until now.

As time rewinds, a special flashback episode will tell April's story in full.

Where has she been? Has she been safe and warm? Has she been harmed? All will be revealed…

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV1 and ITVX .