'Emmerdale' spoilers: Are the Dingles headed for a BIG FALLOUT?

It looks like there is trouble brewing for the Dingles on tonight's episode of Emmerdale (7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



It certainly hasn't been a good week for Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick), who has been struggling with the dilemma of whether to reveal what happened when she encountered a drunk Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) outside Hawksford Outdoor Pursuits on last week's episodes of the ITV soap.



Struggling alcoholic Liv is supposed to have cleaned-up her act.



But she was driven back to the demon drink after a BIG fallout with her brother Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), after it was discovered that Liv had deliberately tried to sabotage Aaron's boyfriend Ben Tucker's (Simon Lennon) search for a new job in Cornwall.



But now there is a serious rift forming within the Dingle clan after the recent SHOCK turn of events in the village...



Lydia's husband, Sam (James Hooton) and family member, Mandy (Lisa Riley) certainly do NOT look happy in this picture!



WHAT is going on?



WHO has fallen out with who?



And could this just be the start of a whole lot of family strife for the Dingles?

Lydia has been keeping a secret from the Dingles on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

One thing is for sure, if there's any argy-bargy business going down at Dingle HQ, Lydia can most certainly hold her own.



Remember when she took infamous family member, Cain (Jeff Hordley) to task for getting Sam involved in his shady business!

This week's Emmerdale cast includes:



Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick)

Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland)

Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton)

Noah Dingle (Jack Downham)

Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle)

Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley)

Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter)

Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh)

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper)

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley)

Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards)

Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter)

Al Chapman (Michael Wildman)

Brenda Hope (Lesley Dunlop)

Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade)

Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi)

Sam Dingle (James Hooton)

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV.