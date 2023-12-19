Emmerdale spoilers: Belle Dingle makes a HUGE decision about her future

Belle asks wedding planner Leyla to help her nail a plan to propose to Tom.

Emmerdale's Belle Dingle needs a little help from a friend in Wednesday's episode (ITV1, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Tom King proposed to Belle Dingle a few months ago she just wasn't ready for it.

But her refusal triggered a violent response from Tom which left them both utterly shaken.

Tom proposed in October. Belle ended up injured rather than engaged when her boyfriend lashed out after she turned him down. (Image credit: ITV)

It's a huge red flag but the couple have talked it over, parked it and moved on.

Belle has moved past the awful incident and has chosen to see the good in Tom. (Image credit: ITV)

Now, with her cousin Chas having been in her ear about putting a ring on her 'perfect man', Belle wants to pop the question.

Having had a few false starts – such as the epic fail at the village Christmas fair earlier this month – Belle decides to put some expertise behind it and has roped in wedding planner extraordinaire, Leyla, to help her.

As the women talk in the cafe, excitement builds as an idea takes shape…

Is Belle about to actually succeed in popping the question to Tom? (Is she going to end up regretting looking past Tom's violent outburst?)

Elsewhere in the village, the events of Christmas Day continue to play out.

