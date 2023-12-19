Emmerdale spoilers: Belle Dingle makes a HUGE decision about her future
Airs Wednesday 27th December at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Belle Dingle needs a little help from a friend in Wednesday's episode (ITV1, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Tom King proposed to Belle Dingle a few months ago she just wasn't ready for it.
But her refusal triggered a violent response from Tom which left them both utterly shaken.
It's a huge red flag but the couple have talked it over, parked it and moved on.
Now, with her cousin Chas having been in her ear about putting a ring on her 'perfect man', Belle wants to pop the question.
Having had a few false starts – such as the epic fail at the village Christmas fair earlier this month – Belle decides to put some expertise behind it and has roped in wedding planner extraordinaire, Leyla, to help her.
As the women talk in the cafe, excitement builds as an idea takes shape…
Is Belle about to actually succeed in popping the question to Tom? (Is she going to end up regretting looking past Tom's violent outburst?)
Elsewhere in the village, the events of Christmas Day continue to play out.
Emmerdale continues all week on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!