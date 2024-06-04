Emmerdale spoilers: Belle King left for dead as Tom traps her in a fire
Airs Thursday 13th June 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Belle King is in grave danger in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
In the early stages of pregnancy, Belle King is exhausted.
At Dale Head - where her controlling husband Tom has locked her in and gone off to work – she's cooking some food when she lies down on the sofa for a nap.
But in the kitchen, a tea towel has been left too close to the hob and has started to burn…
As the house starts to fill with toxic smoke, will Belle wake and manage to make her escape before a fire takes hold?
At the church, Charles is in bits when he takes in the sight of his son's freshly dug grave as he's preparing to lead Ethan's funeral.
Meanwhile, over at Mill, Ruby has made up her mind to come clean about what she did to the vicar's son.
Arriving at Woodbine, Ruby braces herself to tell Charles she ran down Ethan who later died. But Charles hasn't got time to hear what she's got to say as the coroner's verdict is in…
What caused Ethan's death? Was it Ruby's hit and run – or something else? Will Ruby confess to her crime regardless?
Later, Charles is in pieces as he leads Ethan's service.
Afterwards, in the Woolpack, the dad sinks drink after drink and rejects Manpreet's attempt to comfort him.
Having kissed Gabby, Vinny's on cloud nine but he's bought back to Earth with an embarrassing clang by clumsy barmaid Gail.
The Dingle is mortified when Gail makes it clear she knows he's still a virgin and offers to give him some advice.
It's too much for Vinny who fears everyone is talking about his sex life, or lack of it, and calls time on his fledgling romance with Gabby.
Are they dunzo?
