Emmerdale spoilers: Billy and Dawn Fletcher have a surprise for Lucas!

Emmerdale 's Billy (Jay Kontzle) and Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) have something to tell Lucas (Noah Ryan Aspinall) in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

A few weeks ago, Billy and Dawn were thrilled to hear that Social Services had decided to let young Clemmie (Mabel Addison) live with them.

Clemmie is the daughter of Dawn’s drug addict friend Beth who died from a drugs overdose a few weeks ago.

When Dawn went to the funeral, she was reunited with another drug addict friend Jade and ended up going to her place afterwards…

But she got a big shock when she found a scared Clemmie sleeping in a dog bed surrounded by drug users!

Clemmie was found sleeping in a dog bed! (Image credit: ITV)

After an altercation with a deeply unpleasant man who came to the house demanding money, Dawn decided that it was no place for a child and took her back to the village.

Dawn took Clemmie home but soon had to let her go again. (Image credit: ITV)

Billy got a shock when Dawn turned up with Clemmie and told her that she needed to contact social services, but before he could convince her that it was right thing to do, the decision was taken out of their hands when Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) alerted the authorities and Clemmie was taken into their care.

Dawn was heartbroken to lose Clemmie and she got a further shock when she discovered that the girl’s dad was her ex Alex (Liam Boyle), who’s also the father of her son Lucas.

Realising that Lucas and Clemmie are half-siblings, Dawn got teary when she thought how nice it would be for the half-siblings to live together.

Seeing her upset, Billy took it on himself to call social services and enquire about him and Dawn getting custody of Clemmie. But they hit a hurdle when they were told that they would have to get Alex to agree to it.

Billy got the ball rolling with fostering Clemmie. (Image credit: ITV)

Given their past dealings with Alex, the couple didn’t hold out much hope, but decided that they at least needed to give it a try…

When Billy and Dawn went to see Alex at the prison where he’s doing time, he refused outright to let them foster Clemmie.

But after a few choice words from Billy, Alex soon changed his mind…

Later the couple were beyond surprised when Social Services called to say that Clemmie was being returned to their care…

Dawn tells Lucas that Clemmie is coming home! (Image credit: ITV)

With Clemmie’s return just around the corner, Dawn and Billy decide to tell Lucas that his sister is coming to live with them.

Will he be as pleased as Billy and Dawn are?

You bet!

