Emmerdale spoilers: Birthday SHOCK for Jai and Suni!

It's a happy birthday to Suni Sharma (played by Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana) on today's episode of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Suni's boyfriend, Nicky Miligan (Lewis Cope), and his mum, Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) have put together a party for him.



Suni's older brother, Jai (Chris Bisson) attends with his wife Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy), on the condition that their hated dad, Amit (Anil Goutam), stays away.



However, it all threatens to kick-off when Amit arrives at Holdgate Farm!



After a tense stand-off with Jai, who still blames Amit over the death of his adopted dad Rishi last year, Amit agrees to leave the party.



But not before he leaves Suni and Jai with a MYSTERY envelope.



WHAT will the brothers discover when they open the envelope?

There's an unwelcome guest at Suni's birthday party on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) is in BIG trouble after going on the run with baby Ivy.



Rhona snatched the baby, who she is the biological mum of, and fled to a SECRET hideaway holiday cottage where she was reunited with friend, Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick)!



But now Rhona must face the consequences of her actions after Ivy's dad/Rhona's first husband, Gus Malcoms (Alan McKenna) called the Police.



Rhona and her husband, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) seek advice from local legal eagle, Ethan Anderson (Emile John).



But could Rhona be heading for even more trouble with her plan to apply for parental rights to Ivy?

Rhona is determined not to be parted from baby Ivy on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Jimmy King (Nick Miles) and his wife Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) are devastated by some news about their daughter, Angel (Rebecca Bakes).



Angel's Youth Justice Worker tells the family that they have no choice but to recommend teenager Angel receives a custodial sentence after being involved in the SHOCK car crash which killed local lad, Heath Hope...



Will Jimmy and Nicola soon be seeing their daughter put behind bars?

Jimmy and Nicola receive BAD news about their daughter Angelica on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX