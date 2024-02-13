Emmerdale spoilers: Birthday SHOCK for Jai and Suni!
Airs Tuesday 20 February 2024 at 7:30pm on ITV1.
It's a happy birthday to Suni Sharma (played by Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana) on today's episode of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Suni's boyfriend, Nicky Miligan (Lewis Cope), and his mum, Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) have put together a party for him.
Suni's older brother, Jai (Chris Bisson) attends with his wife Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy), on the condition that their hated dad, Amit (Anil Goutam), stays away.
However, it all threatens to kick-off when Amit arrives at Holdgate Farm!
After a tense stand-off with Jai, who still blames Amit over the death of his adopted dad Rishi last year, Amit agrees to leave the party.
But not before he leaves Suni and Jai with a MYSTERY envelope.
WHAT will the brothers discover when they open the envelope?
Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) is in BIG trouble after going on the run with baby Ivy.
Rhona snatched the baby, who she is the biological mum of, and fled to a SECRET hideaway holiday cottage where she was reunited with friend, Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick)!
But now Rhona must face the consequences of her actions after Ivy's dad/Rhona's first husband, Gus Malcoms (Alan McKenna) called the Police.
Rhona and her husband, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) seek advice from local legal eagle, Ethan Anderson (Emile John).
But could Rhona be heading for even more trouble with her plan to apply for parental rights to Ivy?
Jimmy King (Nick Miles) and his wife Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) are devastated by some news about their daughter, Angel (Rebecca Bakes).
Angel's Youth Justice Worker tells the family that they have no choice but to recommend teenager Angel receives a custodial sentence after being involved in the SHOCK car crash which killed local lad, Heath Hope...
Will Jimmy and Nicola soon be seeing their daughter put behind bars?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.