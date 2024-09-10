Emmerdale spoilers: Blaze aftermath sends shockwaves around the village
Airs Monday 16th September 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale is a village in torment in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
The village was swarming with firefighters, paramedics and police, last week, as the emergency services responded to the blaze at Butler's.
Did Moira survive the fire she accidentally started when her undiagnosed illness clouded her judgement and left her thinking Ruby was her dead sister-in-law Emma?
Did Ruby make it through the ordeal?
Now, at the hospital, as the Dingles gather and cling together in support, what horror are they facing as a family?
Elsewhere, Amy and Kerry worry about Amelia who's got herself involved with Tom King and thinks he's the best a man can get.
Can the mum and daughter work out how to get through to the naive teen?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Caleb Milligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Tom King - James Chas
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Ruby Fox-Milligan - Beth Cordingly
- Cathy Hope - Gabrielle Dowling
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Suzy Merton - Martelle Edinborough
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Gail Loman - Rachael Gill-Davis
- Vanessa Woodfield - Michelle Hardwick
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Victoria Barton - Isabel Hodgins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooton
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Eve Dingle - Bella James
- Mary Goskirk - Louise Jameson
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Ella Forster - Paula Lane
- Charles Anderson - Kevin Mathurin
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Jimmy King - Nick Miles
- Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Kerry Wyatt - Laura Norton
- Matty Barton - Ash Palmisciano
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Leo Goskirk - Harvey Rogerson
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Leyla Harding - Roxy Shahidi
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Tracy Robinson - Amy Walsh
- Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
- Claudette Anderson - Flo Wilson
