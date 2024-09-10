Emmerdale spoilers: Blaze aftermath sends shockwaves around the village

Airs Monday 16th September 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.

Moira and Ruby get trapped in a burning barn in Emmerdale
Did Moira and Ruby survive the fire? (Image credit: ITV Studios)

Emmerdale is a village in torment in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The village was swarming with firefighters,  paramedics and police, last week, as the emergency services responded to the blaze at Butler's.

Did Moira survive the fire she accidentally started when her undiagnosed illness clouded her judgement and left her thinking Ruby was her dead sister-in-law Emma? 

Did Ruby make it through the ordeal?

Moira

Moira pulled a gun on Ruby, mistaking her for her dead sister-in-law Emma. After the farmer fired a shot, a spark started a blaze… (Image credit: ITV)

Moira

Mack and John braved entering the burning barn. Did they save Moira and Ruby? (Image credit: ITV)

Now, at the hospital, as the Dingles gather and cling together in support, what horror are they facing as a family?

Cain

Chas and Cain raced to the barn… but did they get hurt when the building exploded? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Amy and Kerry worry about Amelia who's got herself involved with Tom King and thinks he's the best a man can get. 

Kerry

Kerry is worried about Amelia who's started seeing Tom King. (Image credit: ITV)

Amy

Amy's also concerned. Can the mum and daughter work out how best to approach Amelia? (Image credit: ITV)

Amelia

Naive teen Amelia has started seeing Tom King and is unwilling to believe anything bad about him (Image credit: ITV)

Tom

Abuser Tom King has seduced Amelia and convinced the teenager he's a decent man and that Belle is not to be believed (Image credit: ITV)

Can the mum and daughter work out how to get through to the naive teen?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.

