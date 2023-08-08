Emmerdale spoilers: Bob Hope collapses from a HEART ATTACK!

Bob Hope (played by Tony Audenshaw) is a man on edge at the moment on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Last month, Bob's longtime friend, Rishi Sharma, was found DEAD at home by his son, Jai.



It appeared that Rishi had a terrible mishap and fell down the stairs?



Around the same time, Bob also discovered that his girlfriend, Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) had cheated on him with her work colleague, Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson).



Wendy has since been trying to make amends with Bob over the affair.

But Bob is not yet ready to forgive or forget...



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, nurse Wendy attempts to prove her commitment to Bob by handing in her notice at the surgery.



Liam is thrown by her resignation at first but then comes to understand it's for the best.



But when Bob sees Wendy and Liam leaving his home together, he jumps to the WRONG conclusion and assumes their affair is still ON!



Bob sees red and storms over to confront love rival, Liam, and punches him in the face!



The villagers are shocked by Bob's bad behaviour.



But the B&B boss is suddenly stopped in his tracks when he clutches his chest in pain and starts to collapse from a HEART ATTACK...



As an ambulance arrives on the scene, could there be a tragic end in store for Bob?

WHACK! Liam gets punched by angry Bob on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Bob is held back by Jacob after confronting Wendy and Liam on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

READ MORE! Which Emmerdale character do viewers think is hiding a KILLER secret?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV

Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub