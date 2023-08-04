Emmerdale fans think Julie is hiding a KILLER secret in SHOCK twist

Emmerdale fans believe that Julie (Emma Stansfield) is hiding a murderous secret after her husband Lloyd Sawyer (Matt Sutton) died during last night's episode (Thursday, August 3).

Amelia (Daisy Campbell) and Dan Spencer's (Liam Fox) lives were turned upside down when Dan punched Amelia's stalker, Lloyd and put him in a coma.

Lloyd antagonised the protective dad during their confrontation and a furious Dan lost his temper and punched Lloyd in the face, causing him to fall down and hit his head on a rock.

While Lloyd has been in hospital, his devastated wife Julie has returned to the village a number of times to furiously confront Amelia and Dan.

Most recently, Julie returned to the village on another angry tirade as she threatened and verbally attacked Amelia at The Hide.

Julie accosted Amelia Spencer as Lloyd lay in a coma. (Image credit: ITV)

However, her fury soon turned into tears as she revealed that Lloyd isn't coming out of his coma and was determined to bring Amelia down.

Terrified that her dad would be sent to prison, Amelia prepared to lie to the police that Lloyd assaulted her but Dan stopped her at the last minute once he discovered what she was about to do.

The one punch has landed Dan in huge trouble with the law and in last night's episode, the mechanic prepared to stand trial in court.

As Julie, Amelia and Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) showed up in court to watch the verdict, they were oblivious to the fact that their worst nightmare had just happened — Lloyd had passed away in hospital.

The group watched watched in horror as Dan pleaded guilty to GBH and his fate was passed over to the hands of the judge.

Dan Spencer pleaded guilty for attacking Lloyd. (Image credit: ITV)

Back in the village, a devastated Dan sat on the new bus stop memorial and reminisced about the late Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) with Will Taylor (Dean Andrews), but their conversation was soon interrupted by a sobbing Julie.

She screamed: "You happy now, [I want to] look you in the eye when I tell you Lloyd is dead. Today, when I was in court when I should have been with him, you killed him, you murderer! You murderer, you killer scum!"

However, despite it looking like Dan was the one who killed Lloyd, fans are convinced that Julie could be responsible for his death...

I think Lloyd’s wife killed him #EmmerdaleAugust 3, 2023 See more

#emmerdale. There has got to be more to this punch murder. I bet the Wife took his life.August 3, 2023 See more

Lloyds wife will learn the truth one day...but somehow I have a feeling she knew what he was really like #EmmerdaleAugust 3, 2023 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.