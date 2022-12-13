Emmerdale spoilers: Cain Dingle flips out in jail… Who's got him all riled up?
Airs Friday 23rd December 2022 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Cain Dingle is seething in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings). But who's got him so worked up?
Serving out a prison sentence means Cain Dingle is a sitting duck. Everyone knows where to reach him and he's always going to be in.
When Cain's given a letter by a prison guard, the delivery is far from well-received. It's clearly not the first of its kind, and Cain has no intention of reading it but why? And who is this penpal?
Back at Butler's, Moira's holding the fort without Cain and is thrown when presents arrive for Kyle and Isaac as she has no idea who they're from.
Can her incarcerated husband shed any light on the matter? Are the presents and the letters linked?
As Moira exits the visitor's room she tells Cain that one of the guard's will be handing over a card that his mum Faith wrote him before she died. Will Cain open it or will that get ripped to shreds, too?
Returning to the village, Moira's desperately hoping she can keep it together and pull off a calm, run-of-the-mill Christmas for the kids' sake.
Cain's got an agenda too.
Requesting a phone call, he gets on the blower and whispers an angry message to the person on the other end. But it seems his words don't land well and as Cain's request appears to be refused he slams down the phone in rage.
Who's giving the Dingle the runaround? And why?
Elsewhere in the village, Liam's friends rally round to make sure he's got invites and company on Christmas Day in the wake of his split from Leyla.
The village doc is touched by his pals' kindness and politely finds himself accepting more than one invite... Meanwhile his ex-wife cuts a lonely figure knowing she's set to spend the festive season on her own.
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.
