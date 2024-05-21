Emmerdale spoilers: Cain Dingle leaves Emmerdale?

Cain Dingle is worried for his son Kyle who's being bullied

Emmerdale's Cain Dingle wants out in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Cain Dingle has to summon up all his dad skills to try to help his little lad, Kyle.

The fiery Dingle is devastated for his son when he finds out he's being bullied again.

Hoping that they'd left Kyle's nightmare in the past, Cain learns the little boy's fatal accident – which saw him accidentally shoot and kill Al Chapman – has reared its ugly head again and is being used against him.

Not wanting Kyle to suffer, the mechanic dad is driven to wonder if his family should up sticks and move elsewhere.

Will Moira get on board with her husband's idea about moving?

Elsewhere, in the wake of the information she passed on to Liam about Ella, Manpreet is feeling betrayed. Who's upset her, and why?

