Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb Miligan BETRAYS the Dingles!

Emmerdale's Caleb Miligan chooses love over family when he sides with his wife Ruby in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ruby isn't giving up on her plan to win the Dingles over and get her marriage to Caleb back on track.

In desperation, she ropes reluctant sister-in-law Chas in to help bring the family together for an impromptu gathering at the Woolpack

Everyone, including a bewildered Caleb, arrives at the pub, but Ruby's sworn enemy Cain is utterly livid when he realises he's been duped into attending.

There's still no love lost between Caleb and Cain after the revelation of the former's affair with Nate's wife Tracy. But after an initial exchange of strong words, relations suddenly appear to start thawing between the brothers.

How will Nate feel about his dad forgiving the person who destroyed his marriage?

Ruby delivers a toe-curling karaoke performance. (Image credit: ITV)

Cain and Caleb are mid-chat when they're interrupted by a drunken Ruby taking to the mic for a karaoke performance.

Moments later, the party descends into complete chaos as Ruby begs and pleads for Caleb's forgiveness.

As the Dingles turn on Ruby once more, Caleb steps up to defend his wife and makes it crystal clear who's side he's chosen to take.

Will it be a decision he lives to regret?

Tom King comes to 'the rescue' when Vinny loses Belle's dog. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, jealous Tom King isn't happy about the amount of time Belle is spending with Vinny Dingle and the dogs.

When Belle gets called into help at work, Vinny happily offers to look after Piper, but disaster strikes when the pooch goes missing.

As planned, Tom swoops in save the save the day and is secretly delighted when Belle lashes out at Vinny for not keeping a closer eye on Piper.

The pair's friendship is soon pushed to breaking point over the dog's disappearance.

But is there more to the situation than meets the eye?

Tom is secretly pleased when Belle turns on Vinny. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, village vicar Charles Anderson receives a visit from the Bishop.

Clearly affected by Claudette's comments about him and Manpreet not being married, Charles ends up implying to the Bishop that he and the doctor have plans to get hitched.

But is that what they both really want?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.